Grant County, NM

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Most of southwest New Mexico. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop across the southern lowlands. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Wind Watch#Lower Gila River Valley
