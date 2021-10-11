Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake SNOW SHOWERS, COLD AND BLUSTERY REST OF THE DAY Snow and pellet showers will continue on and off much of this afternoon into the early evening. Most valley areas will see only minor accumulations and mainly on non-paved surfaces, however mountain and foothills areas could see a quick accumulation of snow in heavier showers. Lake effect snow remains possible south and southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake through the early evening. Localized accumulations of an inch or two are possible in heavier showers, impacting travel on Highway 50 out of South Lake Tahoe and I-80 near Fernley. Winds will bring localized road travel impacts for high profile vehicles, rough air for aviation, and choppy conditions to area lakes. Widespread gusts of 30-35 MPH are expected with stronger gusts above 40 MPH likely in the Eastern Sierra and Mineral County areas along Highways 395, 6, and 95. Hard freezes are expected tonight and again Tuesday night region- wide.