CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alpine County, CA

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California SNOW SHOWERS, COLD AND BLUSTERY REST OF THE DAY Snow and pellet showers will continue on and off much of this afternoon into the early evening. Most valley areas will see only minor accumulations and mainly on non-paved surfaces, however mountain and foothills areas could see a quick accumulation of snow in heavier showers. Lake effect snow remains possible south and southeast of Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake through the early evening. Localized accumulations of an inch or two are possible in heavier showers, impacting travel on Highway 50 out of South Lake Tahoe and I-80 near Fernley. Winds will bring localized road travel impacts for high profile vehicles, rough air for aviation, and choppy conditions to area lakes. Widespread gusts of 30-35 MPH are expected with stronger gusts above 40 MPH likely in the Eastern Sierra and Mineral County areas along Highways 395, 6, and 95. Hard freezes are expected tonight and again Tuesday night region- wide.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mono County, CA
County
El Dorado County, CA
County
Plumas County, CA
County
Alpine County, CA
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
County
Lassen County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
County
Tuolumne County, CA
County
Placer County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Special Weather Statement#South Lake#California Snow#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#Mono#The Eastern Sierra
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy