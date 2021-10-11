CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Northern Newton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Newton and northeastern Jasper Counties through 500 AM CDT At 436 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Browndell, or 10 miles east of Ebenezer, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Burkeville, Browndell, Harrisburg, Mayflower, Farrsville and Wiergate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

