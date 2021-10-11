Maine to accept land conservation proposals for first time in 4 years

The Mills administration is seeking proposals for conservation projects aimed at preserving open spaces that have the potential to benefit future generations of Mainers. Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the budget of the Land for Maine’s Future program has been replenished and now contains $40 million for projects that could be used to protect farmlands and open space, waterfront properties, threatened wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation areas with statewide significance. In its last session, the Legislature voted to appropriate that amount in the state’s biennial budget for the LMF program. Mills approved the funding package, which will be distributed over the next four years.