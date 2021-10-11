CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OMA Completes First Quadrant of KaDeWe Department Store in Berlin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMA Completes First Quadrant of KaDeWe Department Store in Berlin. The first quadrant of OMA’s Berlin KaDeWe department store transformation opened its doors to the public, revealing a new approach to retail design in the age of online shopping and shifting consumer behaviour. The masterplan divides the historic building, the largest department store in continental Europe, into four smaller, easily accessible and navigable sectors. The completed quadrant features a six-storey void containing a series of escalators and simultaneously acting as circulation, retail and event space.

Wallpaper*

OMA’s KaDeWe in Berlin rethinks shopping

Since department stores were introduced in the 19th century, they have revolutionised the way we shop. In Berlin, Kaufhaus des Westens (KaDeWe), continental Europe’s biggest department store, with a sales area of some 60,000 sq m, has been one of Germany’s foremost retail outlets since it opened its doors in 1907. The store has since witnessed two world wars, emerging in the 1950s as a notable feature of the nation’s post-war redevelopment and subsequent economic success. But after a century of trading, changes in shopping habits – not least those brought about by the internet – called for a major rethink and a complete revamp. Enter, OMA.
ECONOMY
ArchDaily

KaDeWe Berlin Masterplan / OMA

Project Managment: SMV Bauprojektsteuerung Ingenieursgesellschaft mbH. Structural Engineer: IBK Ing.-Büro für Tragwerksplanung. Text description provided by the architects. Kaufhaus des Westens (KaDeWe) belongs to a consolidated tradition of historical European urban department stores such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges in London, and La Rinascente in Milan. Historically, these department stores have been some of the pillars of early modern retail, acting as incubators for sophisticated crafts, social exchange, and experimentation in services.
ENTERTAINMENT
