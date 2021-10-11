OMA Completes First Quadrant of KaDeWe Department Store in Berlin
OMA Completes First Quadrant of KaDeWe Department Store in Berlin. The first quadrant of OMA’s Berlin KaDeWe department store transformation opened its doors to the public, revealing a new approach to retail design in the age of online shopping and shifting consumer behaviour. The masterplan divides the historic building, the largest department store in continental Europe, into four smaller, easily accessible and navigable sectors. The completed quadrant features a six-storey void containing a series of escalators and simultaneously acting as circulation, retail and event space.www.archdaily.com
Comments / 0