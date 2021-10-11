CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Trump Records Birthday Video for Killed Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

By Jamie Ross
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Ashli Babbitt—the Capitol rioter shot dead by police on January 6th while attempting to enter a door that led to the House of Representatives—in a video message on what would have been her birthday. The clip was reportedly played at a Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt rally on Sunday, where the rioter’s friends and family gathered to celebrate her life and rage against Democrats. Trump said Babbitt was “a truly incredible person” and described Jan. 6 as a “horrible day,” without mentioning his obvious role in inciting the riot. “Together, we grieve her terrible loss. There was no reason Ashli should’ve lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family, so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt,” he said. Another video of the event shows Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, saying to a cheering crowd: “Fuck off and die, Nancy Pelosi!”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Reuters

Accused U.S. Capitol rioter threatened his children, prosecutors say

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A Texas man charged with participating in the deadly Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump threatened his teenage son and daughter with violence if they reported him to police, according to federal investigators. Guy Reffitt, of Wylie, Texas, faces...
PROTESTS
Reuters

U.S. politician testifies he met donor through Giuliani at Trump hotel

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

The rules of privilege

In offering his view on the topic of a former president asserting a valid claim of executive privilege, “Why Biden should win the privilege fight” [op-ed, Oct. 11], Laurent Sacharoff misrepresented the issue. This is not a matter of “opinion” at all; a president’s ability to invoke executive privilege does not end with their presidency, because the Supreme Court has conclusively said so, as the piece somewhat begrudgingly admitted.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest Riot#Trump Records#Democrats
The Intercept

A Florida Anarchist Will Spend Years in Prison for Online Posts Prompted by Jan. 6 Riot

On Tuesday, a Florida judge sentenced Daniel Baker, an anti-fascist activist, to 44 months in federal prison for social media posts that called for armed defense against possible far-right attacks on the state’s Capitol in the wake of the January 6 riots. Baker, a 34-year-old yoga teacher and emergency medical technician trainee, had no previous criminal convictions and has already been held for 10 months of harsh pretrial detention, including seven months in solitary confinement. He never brought a weapon near a government building; he amassed no armed anti-fascist forces; he made no threats on a single individual.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy