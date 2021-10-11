Trump Records Birthday Video for Killed Capitol Rioter Ashli Babbitt

Former President Donald Trump has paid tribute to Ashli Babbitt—the Capitol rioter shot dead by police on January 6th while attempting to enter a door that led to the House of Representatives—in a video message on what would have been her birthday. The clip was reportedly played at a Texas Loves Ashli Babbitt rally on Sunday, where the rioter’s friends and family gathered to celebrate her life and rage against Democrats. Trump said Babbitt was “a truly incredible person” and described Jan. 6 as a “horrible day,” without mentioning his obvious role in inciting the riot. “Together, we grieve her terrible loss. There was no reason Ashli should’ve lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family, so on this solemn occasion as we celebrate her life, we renew our call for a fair and nonpartisan investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt,” he said. Another video of the event shows Babbitt’s mother, Micki Witthoeft, saying to a cheering crowd: “Fuck off and die, Nancy Pelosi!”