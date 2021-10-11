Nabriva Publishes Data Demonstrating the Potent Anti-Inflammatory Properties of XENLETA
FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) recently published the first data to demonstrate the anti-inflammatory activity of XENLETA® (lefamulin). The nonclinical study, entitled “Anti-inflammatory activity of lefamulin versus azithromycin and dexamethasone in vivo and in vitro in a lipopolysaccharide-induced lung neutrophilia mouse model,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal, PLOS ONE.www.mychesco.com
