Nabriva Publishes Data Demonstrating the Potent Anti-Inflammatory Properties of XENLETA

New Tool Helps Patients Develop Questions for their Doctor’s Appointments and Provides the Latest Information on COVID-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently launched a Spanish version of its QuestionBuilder app, which can help Latino patients prepare for their in-person or telehealth appointments. The HHS Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) built QuestionBuilder en Español, which is being released during Hispanic Heritage Month and Health Literacy Month, to improve health care access and equity for Latinos. Latinos have among the highest uninsured rate of any racial or ethnic group within the United States.

