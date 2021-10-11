CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Nabriva Publishes Data Demonstrating the Potent Anti-Inflammatory Properties of XENLETA

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) recently published the first data to demonstrate the anti-inflammatory activity of XENLETA® (lefamulin). The nonclinical study, entitled “Anti-inflammatory activity of lefamulin versus azithromycin and dexamethasone in vivo and in vitro in a lipopolysaccharide-induced lung neutrophilia mouse model,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal, PLOS ONE.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Spark Therapeutics and CombiGene Enter into Exclusive, Global Licensing Agreement for Gene Therapy Candidate CG01

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Spark Therapeutics, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), and CombiGene AB today announced the signing this week of an exclusive collaboration and licensing agreement for CombiGene’s CG01 project, an investigational gene therapy which aims to treat drug-resistant focal epilepsy. The agreement provides Spark with the exclusive, worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize CG01. CombiGene will continue to execute certain aspects of the preclinical program in collaboration with Spark.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Benzinga

AbbVie Touts Additional Rinvoq Data In Inflammatory Spinal Arthritis

AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) has churned out new data for Rinvoq in the hope that adding more evidence will back the JAK inhibitor's megablockbuster potential. Related: AbbVie Submits Upadacitinib Applications In US, Europe For Ulcerative Colitis. The first study, part of the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 trial, looked at ankylosing...
HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Combination of Anti-Inflammatory Treatment and Microbiota Management May Be Optimal for Ulcerative Colitis

Intrinsic properties of the intestinal ecosystem may delay or prevent remission from ulcerative colitis (UC), according to a study in Gastroenterology. Researchers sought to determine whether alternative stable states exist in the intestinal ecosystem and if they could affect remission from UC. Data were analyzed from 428 pediatric patients with new-onset, treatment-naïve UC from 29 centers in the United States and Canada. The patients were aged 4 to 17 years (mean age, 12.8±3.3 years) and 48% were girls.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Benzinga

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Releases Data on New Preclinical Mechanism of Action Regarding Potential Anti-Anxiety Activity

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (“CNS”) disorders, has released data regarding a new mechanism of action. The data was gathered from a preclinical tissue distribution study studying laboratory rats and evaluating a single intranasal administration of radiolabeled carbon-14 PH94B. According to the announcement, activity was largely confined to the nasal passages with minimal activity detected in other tissues, including the CNS.
HEALTH
Newswise

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA).

New clinical research published online in the journal Arthritis and Rheumatology investigated three treatment approaches for a type of inflammatory arthritis in children called polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pJIA). The study results showed improvements in pain and mobility with all treatment options, with potential increased benefits in disease activity using early combination therapy with biologic and non-biologic drugs together. The study was funded by the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Janssen Announces Phase 2b Data Demonstrating its Investigational RSV Adult Vaccine Provided 80% Protection Against Lower Respiratory Infections in Older Adults

RARITAN, N.J., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson today announced that its investigational respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate was highly effective in protecting against lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) caused by RSV, demonstrating vaccine efficacy of 80 percent (CI, 52.2-92.9%) in adults aged 65 and older. The study results were presented as a late-breaking abstract at the virtual IDWeek 2021 conference on October 2.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti Inflammatory#First Data#Nabriva Therapeutics Plc#Xenleta#Nbrv#Journal#Plos One#Pleuromutilin#Cabp#Pharm#D#Fccp#Summa Health
AOL Corp

Lack of US COVID-19 data is 'red meat' for anti-vaccine movement: Expert

The U.S. continues to struggle to increase vaccinations, despite recent gains from employer mandates. The struggle of public health and government agencies to cut through anti-vaccine messaging is partially to blame, experts say. Two experts who have been monitoring and sharing trusted information, as well as calling out misinformation, are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Clinical Data Published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology Could Be Important for This Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) announced that an article titled "Evaluation of a Novel Cardiac Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology Procedures: The PURE EP 2.0 Study" has been published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access as of September 23, 2021, via the Wiley Online Library.
NYSE
MyChesCo

FreedomPay Selects Hill+Knowlton Strategies as Communications Agency of Record Amidst Global Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, PA — FreedomPay has selected Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its communications partner, following a competitive agency review. H+K will work with FreedomPay’s in-house marketing team to execute the global fintech leader’s national communications strategy as it continues its global expansion across 130+ countries, more than one hundred currencies and thousands of commerce partners.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants

RADNOR, PA — Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS) announced the recent grant of inducement awards to five new employees. The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Marinus approved the grant of non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 33,998 shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) as inducements material to the employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

HHS Launches Spanish Language App to Help Latinos Navigate Health Care Questions, Issues New Report Highlighting Latino Coverage Issues

New Tool Helps Patients Develop Questions for their Doctor’s Appointments and Provides the Latest Information on COVID-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) recently launched a Spanish version of its QuestionBuilder app, which can help Latino patients prepare for their in-person or telehealth appointments. The HHS Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) built QuestionBuilder en Español, which is being released during Hispanic Heritage Month and Health Literacy Month, to improve health care access and equity for Latinos. Latinos have among the highest uninsured rate of any racial or ethnic group within the United States.
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

Researchers publish article on data collection of maternal mortality due to violence

Jennifer Miller, director of the Kansas State University bachelor's degree in public health program, and Susan Rensing, teaching associate professor in gender, women and sexuality studies, were recently published in the Journal of Women's Health. Their research, "Integrating National Violent Death Reporting System Data into Maternal Mortality Review Committees," examined the NVDRS-RAD data from 2014 to 2017 and argues that the data for pregnancy-associated maternal deaths should be integrated into the work of Maternal Mortality Review Committees.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HPCwire

Zapata Computing Publishes New Research on Ground State Properties Estimation for Computing Chemical and Materials Properties

BOSTON, Oct. 6, 2021 — Zapata Computing, Inc., a leading enterprise software company for quantum solutions, announced new research on ground state property estimation (GSPE) with major implications for the chemical and materials industries. In a just-published paper, “Computing Ground State Properties with Early Fault-Tolerant Quantum Computers,” Zapata researchers demonstrated how early fault-tolerant quantum computers (FTQCs) could be used to compute chemical and materials properties to an extent not currently possible with even the most powerful classical computing resources.
ENGINEERING
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy