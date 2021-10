Another very mild start- temperatures are in the 60s heading out the door, meanwhile our normal high temperature for this time of year is 63 degrees. As of 6:30 AM, New Haven is already at 70 degrees! Dewpoints are feeling muggy and in the low-mid 60s. Today overall will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s. Our taste of summertime in mid-October won't last too much longer though, as much cooler air will filter into our state tomorrow after a cold front moves through.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO