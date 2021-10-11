CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Riverside announces $20 million in additional employee compensation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewport News, VA– Riverside Health System announced today that beginning in January 2022, team members will receive an increase in compensation of up to 17%. These adjustments reflect the gratitude Riverside leadership, board and the community have for the physical and mental challenges team members have faced over the past 18 months due to COVID-19. In total, Riverside has committed to an additional investment of more than $20 million towards the compensation of all team members up to the manager level.

