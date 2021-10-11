Riverside announces $20 million in additional employee compensation

Newport News, VA– Riverside Health System announced today that beginning in January 2022, team members will receive an increase in compensation of up to 17%. These adjustments reflect the gratitude Riverside leadership, board and the community have for the physical and mental challenges team members have faced over the past 18 months due to COVID-19. In total, Riverside has committed to an additional investment of more than $20 million towards the compensation of all team members up to the manager level.