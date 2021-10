Oak Lawn Community High School District 229 recently issued the following announcement. The sun hasn’t even climbed above the horizon each morning when Oak Lawn Community High School’s senior Rylee Gallagher hits the pool for diving practice. And as the sun sets in the west that same day, Gallagher returns to the pool to perfect her stroke for her swimming events. She simply does it all for the Spartan girls swim team.

OAK LAWN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO