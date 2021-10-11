CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Charles urges leaders to do more than 'just talk' on climate

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SODU_0cNUdUPD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JFx0_0cNUdUPD00

In the battle against climate change, everyone can do their bit.

For Prince Charles , the heir to the British throne, it can be anything from ditching dairy for one day a week to filling up a 51-year-old Aston Martin with some surplus English white wine.

Charles told BBC radio in a wide-ranging interview that was broadcast on Monday that world leaders need to do more than “just talk” when they gather in Scotland's biggest city, Glasgow, from the end of this month for a U.N. climate summit, known as COP26.

The summit, which is scheduled for Oct. 31-Nov. 12, is being billed by many environmentalists as the world's last chance to turn the battle against climate change around.

Charles said leaders should take note of the despair many young people feel about their futures, adding that he understood the “frustration” of climate campaign groups such as Extinction Rebellion who have been staging protests and blocking roads.

“The difficulty is, how do you direct that frustration in a way that is more constructive rather than destructive,” he said.

Charles, who has been talking about climate and environmental issues for around 50 years and well before it became fashionable, said it had taken “far too long” for the world to take the climate crisis seriously.

Charles is due to attend a series of events at COP26, alongside the other big names in the royal family including his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , as well as his eldest son Prince William and William's wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

In the interview, which took place in Prince George ’s Wood, an arboretum Charles has created in the gardens of his house on the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, he also discussed his own efforts to reduce his carbon footprint.

“I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week,” he said. “If more did that, you would reduce a lot of the pressure.”

He also said he had converted his car, an Aston Martin he has owned for five decades, to run on what he described as “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process.”

Everyone can do their bit.

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

'They Just Talk': Prince Charles Understands Thunberg's Frustrations

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Charles says he shares the concerns of Greta Thunberg and other environmental activists that world leaders "just talk" about climate change and were not doing enough to prevent its catastrophic impact. Speaking ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26, the heir-to-the British throne, 72,...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
BBC

Prince Charles urges Australian PM and other leaders to attend COP26

Prince Charles urges Australian PM and other leaders to attend COP26. World leaders are set to meet at the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow in three weeks' time, yet Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has still "not made any final decisions" on attending. In an interview with the BBC’s...
AUSTRALIA
The Guardian

World leaders urged to consider health benefits of climate action

More than 400 international health organisations and professionals, representing two-thirds of global healthcare workers, have signed an open letter calling on politicians to consider the health benefits of climate action ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. “We know that climate change is impacting people’s health, this is increasingly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Family#Climate Change#Fish#British#English#Bbc#U N#Extinction Rebellion
US News and World Report

Don't Just Talk - Act on Climate, Queen Elizabeth Signals to World Leaders

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she was irritated by world leaders who talk about climate change but do nothing to address global warming, and added it was still unclear who would turn up at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The queen's rare public foray into big power climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Queen’s ‘no action’ climate comments aimed at foreign leaders, says Grant Shapps

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has denied that the Queen’s irritation over a lack of action in tackling the climate crisis was partly directed at Boris Johnson’s government.Elizabeth II was captured talking about next month’s crucial Cop26 summit in Glasgow – expressing her concern about still not knowing “who’s coming” to the talks.The monarch was also heard to say she found it “irritating” when “they talk, but they don’t do” as she was filmed chatting at the opening of the Welsh Senedd in Cardiff.Asked by Sky News whether the Queen was referring to lack of action from the UK government,...
ENVIRONMENT
Narcity

​The Queen Just Roasted World Leaders Who 'Talk But They Don't Do' In A Rare Outburst​

The Queen has been overheard criticizing world leaders over their lack of action towards climate change. She made the remarks after the official opening of the Welsh Parliament's sixth session in Cardiff on Thursday, October 14, while speaking with the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Camilla, and Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Tree Hugger

Businesses Urge World Leaders to Do More on Biodiversity

As the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) takes place remotely this month (October 11-15, 2021), chief executives of a number of major companies have signed an open letter from the Business for Nature coalition to world leaders, urging them to do more and to set more ambitious targets on biodiversity. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Personal stories, not stats, will help us tackle the climate crisis

The author, Richard Powers, has a line in his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Overstory, that feels like an epigraph for our age.“The best arguments in the world won’t change a person’s mind,” he says. “The only thing that can do that is a good story.”And it feels like we’re politically unable to tell a good story anymore. Public discourse has been reduced to soundbites, to nonsense statements that talk of patriotism and levelling up, to building a “network of liberty,” something that Liz Truss stated as an objective recently, whatever that might mean. The stories get lost as the shouting...
ENVIRONMENT
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Son Reportedly Invited Police To Highgrove Amid The Prince's Foundation's Cash-For-Honors Scandal

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince Charles has been pestered with numerous rumors and allegations, being the future king of the British monarchy. In fact, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles had been facing a lot of malicious issues in the past few years, especially after the infamous royal exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cop26: Iran’s president reported to Police Scotland over ‘mass murder’ ahead of climate talks

A former MEP has called for Iran’s president to be banned from attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow and criminally investigated over claims that he was responsible for “mass murder”.Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi is believed to be considering attending the UN climate change conference, which starts later this month, as his first overseas visit.Struan Stevenson, a former Conservative MEP, is calling on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, foreign secretary Liz Truss and home secretary Priti Patel to ban him from attending.Speaking at a press conference in Glasgow today, Mr Stevenson said he has sent a formal request to the head...
WORLD
Columbia University

How Do Writers Create a Just World in the Face of Climate Change?

On September 20, 2021, the Columbia Climate School’s M.A. in Climate and Society Program partnered with Grist, Orion Magazine, and the Natural Resources Defense Council to host the virtual event, Imagine 2200: Climate Fiction for Future Ancestors. The event was the culmination of the climate fiction contest of the same name, organized by Grist’s Fix Solutions Lab. The contest asked entrants to “envision the next 180 years of climate progress,” with a view toward centering the perspectives of those most affected by climate change, and drawing inspiration from Afrofuturism, Hopepunk, and Solarpunk to imagine our future planet.
ENVIRONMENT
KREX

Prince William: Before travelling to space, save the planet

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William has criticized some of the world’s richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Earth instead. William voiced his disapproval in an interview with the BBC aired Thursday, a day after the former “Star […]
U.K.
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

423K+
Followers
107K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy