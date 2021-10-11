CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley County, MT

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Golden Valley, Musselshell by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Golden Valley; Musselshell WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches, with the highest totals in the Bull Mountains. * WHERE...Musselshell and Golden Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.

alerts.weather.gov

