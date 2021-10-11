Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Carbon, Northern Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Carbon; Northern Stillwater; Southeastern Carbon; Southwestern Yellowstone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible. Heaviest accumulations will be in the higher hills. * WHERE...Northern Stillwater, Southeastern Carbon, Northern Carbon, Northeastern Yellowstone and Southwestern Yellowstone. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.