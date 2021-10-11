CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains, Crazy Mountains by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Absaroka, Beartooth Mountains; Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially at night. Expect dangerous backcountry conditions.

