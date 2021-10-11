Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Canyon, Southern Big Horn by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Bighorn Canyon; Southern Big Horn WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches through tonight. Snow decreasing Wednesday. * WHERE...In Wyoming, Sheridan Foothills. In Montana, Southern Big Horn and Bighorn Canyon. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will be slushy and slick at times with reduced visibility. Power outages are possible.