Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Rosebud, Treasure by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northern Rosebud; Treasure WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 12 inches. Heaviest accumulations will occur south of the Yellowstone River in the higher hills. * WHERE...Treasure and Northern Rosebud. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.