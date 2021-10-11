Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Big Horn, Powder River, Southern Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Northern Big Horn; Powder River; Southern Rosebud WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Heaviest accumulations will be in the higher hills. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Powder River, Northern Big Horn and Southern Rosebud. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult to impossible in some locations, especially at night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges, overpasses and over Lame Deer Divide, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.