Winter Weather Advisory issued for Judith Gap, Southern Wheatland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Judith Gap; Southern Wheatland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Judith Gap and Southern Wheatland. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slushy and slick. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and cause power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mainly accumulate on grassy surfaces. Expect snow accumulation on bridges and overpasses, with all other roads seeing limited accumulations.