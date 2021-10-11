CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Additional graphics for this hazard can be found at http://www.weather.gov/billings Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Park; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. Heaviest accumulations will be in the higher foothills on north facing slopes. * WHERE...Portions of South Central Montana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. The weight of snow on tree limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Travel could be very difficult, especially at night. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

alerts.weather.gov

