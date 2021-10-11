SEAL Team: Season Five Viewer Votes

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss when it comes to the military drama’s future. So where do we kick things off here? How about sharing some great news for a change? After a LONG summer/early fall hiatus, David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast will be back starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. (Check your local listings in case of potential NFL overruns.) The story tonight is the first of four weekly episodes airing prior to the show’s move exclusively to the Paramount+ streaming service. We feel like CBS/Paramount will be pushing this transition hard, and the later timeslot should also help them tell some of their darkest, most intense stories yet. One of the goals of the show’s producers is to show what SEAL team units go through, both physically and mentally.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO