CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

SEAL Team: Season Five Viewer Votes

tvseriesfinale.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoes the team have what it takes to survive the fifth season of the SEAL Team TV show on Paramount+? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like SEAL Team is cancelled or renewed for season six. Paramount+ and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the fifth season episodes of SEAL Team here.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekspin

Why did Mark Harmon leave NCIS?

Mark Harmon has exited NCIS after 18 years of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. The show’s October 11th episode was Harmon’s final installment as the lead of the long-running CBS police procedural. In the said episode, titled Great Wide Open, Gibbs and Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) solved the case of a wealthy CEO hiring a contract killer to murder those who were opposed to opening a copper mine in Alaska. By the end of the installment, Gibbs decided to stay in Alaska indefinitely, opting not to return to his job in NCIS. “I’m not going back, Tim,” Gibbs told McGee. “I’m not going back home.”
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

20/20: Season 45? Has the ABC News Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the 20/20 newsmagazine is anchored by journalists David Muir and Amy Robach. Correspondents include Juju Chang, John Quiñones, Deborah Roberts, Brian Ross, Diane Sawyer, and Jay Schadler. Created by Roone Arledge in June 1978, the program combines investigative news reports with human interest stories and other features. The venerable series’ name is derived from the 20/20 measurement of visual acuity.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Two Ratings

Last season, The Equalizer had a great launch, thanks in part to the series premiere having followed Super Bowl LV. The rest of the first season’s episodes performed decently when compared to other CBS scripted shows. How will this drama series fare this time around? Will The Equalizer be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Perry
Person
Seal
Person
Toni Trucks
Person
Max Thieriot
Person
Neil Brown Jr.
Person
David Boreanaz
tvseriesfinale.com

NCIS: Los Angeles: Season 13 Ratings

Last season was the end for NCIS: New Orleans and CBS has since introduced NCIS: Hawai’i, another series in the NCIS family. Could it be time for another show in the franchise to end? Could NCIS: Los Angeles be next? Will this Sunday night show be cancelled or renewed for season 14? Stay tuned.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week three)

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Big Sky, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, and The Wonder Years. CBS shows this season...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TV Ratings: The Equalizer, NCIS: LA and SEAL Team Eye Steady Returns

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS‘ Sunday dramas are all eyeballing steady returns, pending possible adjustment due to NFL overrun in some markets. The Equalizer, for one, opened its sophomore run with 7.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, right on par with Season 1’s regularly scheduled outings and leading Sunday’s entertainment fare in total audience. TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A.” NCIS: LA‘s season opener (5.9 mil/0.6) also matched its previous averages, as did SEAL Team (3.9 mil/0.5) in its brand new (if temporary) time slot. NBC Sunday Night Football (16.5 mil/4.8) was down...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

SWAT: Season Five Ratings

Last season, SWAT escaped being cancelled and ended up being the lowest-rated scripted series on CBS to be renewed. For 2021-22, the network relocated it to Friday nights where expectations can be lower are still expected to perform. Is this the show’s last chance? Will SWAT be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seal Team#Nielsen Ratings#Nbc#Navy Seal#Paramount#Devgru#Cbs#Abc
tvinsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Examines the Effects of Years of Combat on Jason Hayes

Stamp this file top secret: The military drama opens with a black-ops assignment “in the most fortified country in the world,” says SEAL Team exec producer Spencer Hudnut. “If we’re even discovered, it will set off an international incident.”. This is the first of many bold missions, but folded into...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Boreanaz, 'SEAL Team' set for new season, move

The heroes of “SEAL Team” typically stay on the move, and that's about to be even more the case for them. The adventure-drama series remains on CBS in starting its fifth season at 10 p.m. Sunday, ... but after four weeks, it will move to corporate-cousin streaming service Paramount+. Its...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: ‘Conners’ Hits Season High, ‘Wonder Years’ Rises

A wedding on The Conners pushed the show to its biggest audience of the fall on Wednesday. The Wonder Years also improved for ABC, while NBC’s three Chicago shows gave the network a primetime win in both total viewers and adults 18-49. The Conners pulled in 3.59 million viewers and a 0.61 rating among adults 18-49 on ABC. The total viewer figure is its best mark of the season so far, and its demographic rating is just shy of its season premiere. The Wonder Years (2.72 million, 0.54) also posted its best ratings since premiere week, while The Goldbergs (3.21 million,...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
cartermatt.com

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Season 5 premiere talk

Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ve got a lot to discuss when it comes to the military drama’s future. So where do we kick things off here? How about sharing some great news for a change? After a LONG summer/early fall hiatus, David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast will be back starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. (Check your local listings in case of potential NFL overruns.) The story tonight is the first of four weekly episodes airing prior to the show’s move exclusively to the Paramount+ streaming service. We feel like CBS/Paramount will be pushing this transition hard, and the later timeslot should also help them tell some of their darkest, most intense stories yet. One of the goals of the show’s producers is to show what SEAL team units go through, both physically and mentally.
NFL
showbizjunkies.com

‘SEAL Team’ Season 5 Episode 2 Photos, Trailer, Plot and Cast

The team’s caught up in a dangerous situation on CBS’s SEAL Team season five episode two, “Trust, But Verify: Part 2.” Directed by Christopher Chulack from a script by Tom Mularz and Mark H. Semos, episode two will air on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 10:30pm ET, 10pm PT. David...
TV SERIES
TVLine

SEAL Team Boss Previews a Season 5 Mission 'Unlike Any Before,' Plus Bravo's Return to a Seized Afghanistan

SEAL Team Season 5 is ready to be deployed to your TV screens, premiering this Sunday at 10/9c on CBS — where in a new (if temporary!) time slot it will lead out of The Equalizer/NCIS: Los Angeles. When last we tuned in, Bravo Team had suffered a tragic loss as well as come to realize just how affected Ray was by his time in captivity/being tortured. But there was some happy news before Season 4 closed, as Clay and Stella tied the knot and new dad Sonny and Davis each considered a move. On top of it all, much has changed...
TV SERIES
maryvilleforum.com

‘SEAL Team’: Is Bravo Ready for a Covert Mission in the Season 5 Premiere? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the SEAL Team Season 5 premiere “Trust, But Verify: Part 1.”]. The members of Bravo have quite a bit going on in their personal lives as SEAL Team Season 5 begins, but they’re going to have to forget about all of that: what they think is a training exercise in South Korea turns out to be anything but that. As Blackburn (Judd Lormand) points out, if it doesn’t work, the team won’t make it home. Uh-oh.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy