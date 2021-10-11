CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if… it Wasn’t Ireland? The Awful Truth about the Antisemitism Report

By David Collier
The Jewish Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, I published an indepth study into antisemitism in Ireland – much of it disguised as anti-Zionist activity. This is Ireland’s shame. The report was based on years of research. The report contains 760 footnotes that provide concrete evidence to support the findings. It exposes Irish politicians who have...

www.jewishpress.com

Jeff O'Donnell
4d ago

Everyone should be Anti Zionist. However this is what they do. Any critical thinking about Zionist is called Antisemitism. I suggest reading the Talmud and the Zohar for answers and fair warning it will shock you.

