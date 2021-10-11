What if… it Wasn’t Ireland? The Awful Truth about the Antisemitism Report
By David Collier
The Jewish Press
5 days ago
Last week, I published an indepth study into antisemitism in Ireland – much of it disguised as anti-Zionist activity. This is Ireland’s shame. The report was based on years of research. The report contains 760 footnotes that provide concrete evidence to support the findings. It exposes Irish politicians who have...
UK Brexit Minister David Frost said the interference of Joe Biden in the Northern Ireland Protocol is not welcome. The British politician made it clear that Washington had no right to dictate to London how to settle European Union concerns. Like many in Britain, Lord Frost thinks that Washington has...
The Ireland Antisemitism Report has just been published, and it states: The research draws several important conclusions:. ➢ In Ireland, anti-Jewish racism spreads within the corridors of power and unlike in the. UK or US, appears to be as much driven from the top down as the reverse. ➢ Some...
I understand from the recent publicity that you are engaged in a boycott of Israel. Let’s be frank, the manner in which the story originally came out was a bit of a mess wasn’t it – because it painted you as someone who was boycotting Hebrew, rather than just Israel. Following this initial negative publicity, I am certain that the key players of the boycott movement circled around to protect you and helped compile the carefully worded but ultimately disingenuous statement that tried to undo some of the damage. The BDS camp have these public cultural boycott announcements down to a fine art (pardon the pun).
The Jerusalem Declaration of Antisemitism (JDA) is the product of a group of international scholars of antisemitism and related fields who have been meeting since June 2020 in a series of online workshops convened by the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute. Essentially, the new document charges the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism with blurring the “difference between antisemitic speech and legitimate criticism of Israel and Zionism.” As a result, the IHRA definition “delegitimiz[es] the voices of Palestinians and others, including Jews, who hold views that are sharply critical of Israel and Zionism.”
