Amazing opportunity to own a corner lot home with CITY PARK across the street! This adorable beach bungalow was fully remodeled in the early 90's and can be used as a vacation get-away or you can build a new home to suit your needs. Located on a quiet street just over 3 blocks to the beach, and an easy walk to all of downtown Rehoboth. Enjoy shaded afternoons and evenings on the large front porch overlooking the park. Featuring an en-suite Primary BR as well as 2 smaller Bedrooms, large living area and large eat in kitchen. Use the partial basement with an outside entrance for storage of all your beach toys. Whatever your plans, this is a location that is hard to beat.!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 9 DAYS AGO