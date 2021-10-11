Towson and Cockeysville precinct crime logs for Sept. 25 to Oct. 3

Baltimore County Police MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF/Baltimore Sun Media Group

The following is compiled from Baltimore County police reports. Descriptions of perpetrators are included only when the description makes identification possible.

Towson Precinct

Armagh Drive , 100 block, 21212. 2 p.m. Oct. 3. An unknown suspect pried open the door to a shed and stole a motorcycle.

West Susquehanna Avenue , unit block, 21204. 12:28 a.m. Oct. 2. Four subjects entered an unknown person’s residence and stole property from the residence.

Fairmount and Bosley Avenues , 21204. 7 p.m. Sept. 30. A victim was robbed of a cellphone and jewelry by two unknown suspects.

Queens Ferry Road , 6700 block, 21239. 3:03 p.m. Sept. 30. A suspect was being pursued by police on foot. He took a folding knife out of his waistband, opened it and turned toward the police. He was physically apprehended before he could use the weapon.

Yakona Road , 1600 block, 21286. 10:15 p.m. Sept. 28. An unknown suspect engaged in a verbal altercation with two victims, retrieved a handgun from a vehicle and threatened the victims.

Cockeysville Precinct

York Road , 11400 block, 21030. 3:55 a.m. Oct. 2. An unknown suspect used a rock to shatter the front door glass at the location, jumped the counter and stole cigarettes and both cash registers.

York Road , 9700 block, 21030. 7:55 a.m. Sept. 30. An unknown suspect forced entry by unknown means into the back door of a location and stole cash and miscellaneous property.

Lake Vista Circle , 500 block, 21030. 5 p.m. Sept. 29. An unknown suspect entered a victim’s apartment by breaking a window, ransacked the apartment, damaged property and stole multiple items.

Cranbrook Road , 500 block, 21030. 3:24 a.m. Sept. 28. An unknown suspect unsuccessfully tried to gain entry into the location through the back door.