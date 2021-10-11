CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daimler tackles the dirty secret behind clean cars

By Bernhard Warner
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story highlights Daimler, which earned the No. 6 spot on Fortune‘s 2021 Change the World list. Geologists say the fate of the world’s low-carbon future rests with six metals. Of those, cobalt may be the most precious and the most controversial. The heat-resistant metal has a melting point of...

Times Daily

Daimler's trucks, luxury cars to go their separate ways

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the company's truck division, a move intended to let the world's largest maker of trucks react faster to change and focus on the new low-emission technologies transforming the automotive industry. Support...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Daimler’s Flagship Cars and the DS420 Limousine, Elder Statesman

Welcome to Rare Rides Icons, a spinoff of Rare Rides where we take a more in-depth look at those particularly interesting cars throughout history. Today’s large and luxurious Icon is the first time we present a Daimler in this series. The DS420 was the flagship of the brand; a car for heads of state. And in fact over 50 years after its introduction, it’s still in use as an official state limousine in several nations.
CARS
quintdaily.com

Clean Cars 101: A Guide to Upholstery Cleaning

Try as we might keep the interior of our cars clean, sometimes spills and stains are simply unavoidable. Even those who are truly passionate about the care and upkeep of their vehicles occasionally find that their upholstery is in need of a thorough cleaning. Like most regular cleaning or maintenance, if it’s done on a regular basis it will typically be a significantly easier process; that sticky soda stain between the seats will be a lot easier to take care of when it’s a day old than when it’s a year old. Fortunately, with the proper knowledge, cleaning a car’s interior becomes a simple matter.
CARS
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

What’s really behind the 10.5% increase in meat prices this year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The average American consumes around 144 pounds of meat each year, but that may shift as staples like beef, pork, and chicken have become a lot more expensive over the past year. The latest consumer price index shows the cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs has risen 10.5% in the past year—17.6% for beef alone.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Value stocks are unloved, unsexy, and poised to make a killing over the next decade

This article is part of Fortune’s quarterly investment guide for Q4 2021. For investors who are just starting out, anything that is not a high-growth, supercharged, change-the-world tech stock can be a hard sell. TSLA is the future, so why in the world would old-school consumer staples stocks or energy plays be of interest?
STOCKS
Robb Report

Lucid Air’s New DreamDrive Assistance System Is Here to Take on Tesla’s Autopilot

Power and range aren’t the only areas where Lucid is looking to go toe to toe with Tesla. The newest EV maker on the block unveiled its driver-assistance platform, DreamDrive, on Tuesday. Set to launch alongside the brand’s first EV, the Air, the system may not be a match for Autopilot just yet, but it boats plenty of intriguing features nonetheless. At the heart of DreamDrive is a network of up to 32 sensors—including 14 visible-light cameras, five radars and four surround-view cameras—integrated into the body of the Air. These sensors cover nearly every inch of the EV and promise to help...
ELECTRONICS
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

Will Apple’s sales wilt from the global chip shortage?

This is the web version of Data Sheet, a daily newsletter on the business of tech. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. A month ago, we speculated that 13—as in iPhone 13, Apple’s latest smartphone—could be the company’s lucky number. Why so lucky? Because the company is within striking distance of its annual iPhone sales record—231 million sold in its fiscal year 2015.
CELL PHONES
CBS DFW

Truck Driver Shortage Adding To Supply Chain Dilemma

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas trucking company owner says moving the Port of Los Angeles to 24/7 service is a step in the right direction because it will get more freight into the U.S, but points out there are a lot more supply chain problems to be worked out. In Gerald Goldsby’s 25-plus years in the trucking industry, he’s never experienced a situation like this as a small fleet owner. “I’m getting more calls, more emails from brokers wanting to know if I have a truck in their area,” he said. He, and others working in the industry said this due...
RETAIL
AFP

Tesla under fresh scrutiny over assisted driving features

The US highway safety watchdog has pushed Tesla for details about its driver-assistance systems, specifically whether it has barred some people testing the features from reporting possible safety concerns. As part of a preliminary probe opened after a series of accidents with emergency vehicles, the regulator on Tuesday ordered Elon Musk's electric car company to provide information about confidentiality agreements with drivers who have been testing a new feature since October 2020. The feature, called Full Self-Driving (FSD), is designed to allow the cars to detect stop signs and turn at intersections, while the existing Autopilot function is mainly used to manage speed and keep the vehicle in a lane. The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) cited reports saying the confidentiality agreements "allegedly limit the participants from sharing information about FSD that portrays the feature negatively."
CARS

