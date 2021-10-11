COVID-19 vaccine makers fight the pandemic fight, worldwide
This story highlights global Vaccine Makers. The group earned the No. 1 spot on Fortune‘s 2021 Change the World list. In the ceaseless tide of worry over the pandemic, it’s easy to forget how far we’ve come. It is nothing short of remarkable how quickly the pharmaceutical industry developed not one but several COVID-19 vaccines, and that those lifesaving doses were introduced to the arms of the public just a few months later. Not even a year after the first regulatory approvals, more than 30% of the global populace has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19—a historic and humbling achievement.fortune.com
