CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine makers fight the pandemic fight, worldwide

By David Meyer
Fortune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story highlights global Vaccine Makers. The group earned the No. 1 spot on Fortune‘s 2021 Change the World list. In the ceaseless tide of worry over the pandemic, it’s easy to forget how far we’ve come. It is nothing short of remarkable how quickly the pharmaceutical industry developed not one but several COVID-19 vaccines, and that those lifesaving doses were introduced to the arms of the public just a few months later. Not even a year after the first regulatory approvals, more than 30% of the global populace has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19—a historic and humbling achievement.

fortune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Scientists develop a new strategy to fight coronaviruses, vaccinate against future pandemics

SUITA, Japan — Scientists have recently developed a vaccine that could end pandemics caused by diseases that emerge in animals, a new study reveals. In experiments, the vaccine halted five different types of coronaviruses in their tracks — including COVID-19. COVID has already claimed around five million lives worldwide. Health officials warn that viruses jumping from animals to humans are becoming increasingly common. Recent health crises have included bird flu, swine flu, and Ebola that originated in monkeys. Meanwhile, MERS — another coronavirus strain — has been linked to camels. Outbreaks among people tend to stem from the exploitation of wildlife, including intense battery farming and selling meat for food.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Makers#Covid#Fortune
scitechdaily.com

What Actually Happens When COVID-19 Vaccines Enter the Body?

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, has changed the way people live around the world. As of October 14, 2021, more than 716,000 people have died in the United States alone. Health experts agree that COVID-19 vaccines are one important way to help bring an end to the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US panel votes to authorize J&J Covid vaccine booster

A high level panel of US medical experts voted unanimously Friday to recommend authorizing a second shot of the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine. The decision will help end a sense of limbo for 15 million Americans who received the first dose but were worried whether it was enough to protect them, particularly after the rise of the Delta variant. The committee members, convened by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), agreed with the pharmaceutical company that safety and efficacy evidence favored a second dose. The recommendation may be tweaked further by the FDA and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and an emergency use authorization should follow within days to weeks.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Moderna
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MercuryNews

Covid: Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering U.S. on November 8

Foreign visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to the United States starting on November 8, the White House said Friday. “The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin on Nov 8,” said Kevin Munoz, White House assistant press secretary, on Twitter. “This announcement and date applies to both international air travel and land travel. This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union Democrat

Testing COVID vaccine? Fighting cancer? This 6-year-old does both

SAN DIEGO — Imagine surviving two brain cancer surgeries and more than 30 radiation treatments only to end up getting COVID-19. It was a very real worry for Shawn and Mariel Mahoney, whose 6-year-old daughter, Layla, received a very difficult diagnosis this summer at a time when no coronavirus vaccines have yet been approved for anyone younger than age 12.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fortune

U.S. will allow vaccinated travelers to enter on Nov. 8

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. will open its borders to vaccinated foreign travelers on Nov. 8, a White House official said, a move that will expand travel options for those who’ve gotten their shots and clamp down on those who haven’t.
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals the truth about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Pfizer-BioNTech ask EU agency to OK vaccine for kids 5-11

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer and biotechnology company BioNTech said Friday they have requested to have their coronavirus vaccine licensed for children ages 5 to 11 across the European Union. If EU regulators agree, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to get immunized against COVID-19.Pfizer and BioNTech said they submitted data to the European Medicines Agency including late-stage results from a study testing their COVID-19 vaccine in more than 2,200 children ages 6 months to 11 years. The children received a lower dose than what’s normally given to adults. The companies said in a statement...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
POLITICO

Covid’s global middle-class squeeze

FAIR SHARE — “The future is already here,” the science-fiction writer William Gibson said. “It’s just not very evenly distributed.” You could say the same for the coronavirus vaccine and its effects on the Covid pandemic. The vaccines were not and are still not equitably distributed around the world. Rich...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO calls for global investment in hand hygiene in underdeveloped countries

Geneva, [Switzerland], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A global investment of just USD 1 per person in hand hygiene annually could prevent thousands of deaths in the least developed countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. "All households in the world's 46 least developed countries could have handwashing facilities by...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy