Tompkins County Health Department announces two COVID-19 booster clinics Wednesday, Friday

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two COVID-19 booster clinics are planned this week in Tompkins County. Booster shots are being held Wednesday from three to seven o’clock and Friday, noon to four o’clock at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. These booster shots, which are only for people who’ve received the Pfizer vaccine, are restricted to people 65 and older, anyone in long-term care facilities 18 and older, people between the ages of 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and they’re recommended for folks 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions.