CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tompkins County, NY

Tompkins County Health Department announces two COVID-19 booster clinics Wednesday, Friday

whcuradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two COVID-19 booster clinics are planned this week in Tompkins County. Booster shots are being held Wednesday from three to seven o’clock and Friday, noon to four o’clock at The Shops at Ithaca Mall. These booster shots, which are only for people who’ve received the Pfizer vaccine, are restricted to people 65 and older, anyone in long-term care facilities 18 and older, people between the ages of 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, and they’re recommended for folks 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions.

whcuradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tompkins County, NY
Coronavirus
Ithaca, NY
Government
Ithaca, NY
Coronavirus
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Health
Tompkins County, NY
Health
Tompkins County, NY
Government
County
Tompkins County, NY
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Booster#Health Clinics

Comments / 0

Community Policy