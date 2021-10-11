How can I get my tax return after unemployment tax change?

Now that October's child tax credit check has been disbursed to millions of parents, just two more payments are scheduled for this year in November and December. But some parents still haven't received any checks at all, or are missing a payment from July, August or September. Last month, the IRS ran into a technical issue that caused some 2% of eligible households to miss September's payment. It mostly affected parents who had recently updated their bank account or address details through the IRS Update Portal. The tax agency said it's working to solve the problem and send delayed child tax credit checks. But some parents are still waiting.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 18 HOURS AGO