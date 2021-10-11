CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This Is the County in the Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cNUZPm400 After adding over 706,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 43.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 700,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Winchester, VA-WV, metro area consists of Frederick County, the city of Winchester, and Hampshire County. In the past week, there were an average of 53.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Winchester residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 60.1 daily new cases per 100,000 Winchester residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Winchester metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Winchester city. There were an average of 28.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Winchester city during the past week, the least of the three counties in Winchester with available data.

Case growth in the Winchester metro area varies at the county level. In Hampshire County, for example, there were an average of 70.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Winchester and more than the case growth rate in Winchester city.

While Winchester city has the slowest case growth in the Winchester area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 7, there were a total of 12,897.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Winchester city, the third fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,450.5 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Winchester city, unemployment peaked at 11.2% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 7. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 7 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Winchester city 27,897 28.2 34.8 12,897.4 182.8
2 Frederick County 86,415 57.6 57.2 12,575.4 143.5
3 Hampshire County 23,309 70.7 101.0 12,214.2 184.5

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the American City Where Houses Sell the Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle- and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.  S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

US jobless claims dip below key pandemic threshold

New applications for US unemployment benefits dipped below 300,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, a milestone in the labor market's recovery from the devastation wrought by the virus last year. - Delta's toll - Applications from workers seeking jobless benefits remained elevated for much of 2020 before vaccines brought a decisive decline this year, though the fast-spreading Delta variant's wave of infections arrested that progress in recent weeks.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Covid 19#Americans
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
WHEC TV-10

New state law pays partial unemployment benefits

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul aims to help businesses and employees struggling during the pandemic. The New York State Department of Labor will start taking more steps to let businesses know about the shared work programs available. The program allows employers to cut...
ECONOMY
thecentersquare.com

Cooper signs North Carolina regulatory sandbox into law

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill supporters say will protect consumers from harmful products and services and offer more choices. House Bill 624, dubbed the North Carolina Regulatory Sandbox Act, allows companies to temporarily offer trials of financial or insurance products or services to consumers without being subjected to certain licensing or other regulatory requirements. Backers of the bill hope it will propel North Carolina to the top of the technology industry and become a leader in innovation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KATC News

Changes to Social Security benefits come 2022

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that benefits are set to increase in 2022. As per the SSA, these benefit rates went up to complement the cost of living measured by the Department of Labor — the biggest boost to benefits for nearly 40 years since 1982.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

61K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy