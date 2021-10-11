How can I get my tax return after unemployment tax change?

(CBS Detroit) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) sent out the fourth round advance Child Tax Credit payments on October 15. The actual time the check arrives depends on the payment method and individual banks. Many parents with direct deposit set up through the IRS had already received their money Friday morning. That amounted to roughly 60 million children overall the last time around. The remainder of families receiving their credits via direct deposit should have their money by the end of the day. Mailed checks could take up to a week, given various issues with the U.S. postal system....

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO