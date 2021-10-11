CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Texarkana, TX-AR Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cNUZIqD00 After adding over 706,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 43.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 700,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Texarkana, TX-AR, metro area consists of Bowie County, Miller County, and Little River County. In the past week, there were an average of 42.2 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Texarkana residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 55.5 daily new cases per 100,000 Texarkana residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Texarkana metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Bowie County. There were an average of 41.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Bowie County during the past week, the least of the three counties in Texarkana with available data.

Case growth in the Texarkana metro area is relatively uniform at the county level. In Little River County, for example, there were an average of 44.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Texarkana yet relatively in line with the case growth rate in Bowie County.

Just as Bowie County has the slowest case growth in the Texarkana area, it also has the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 7, there were a total of 13,226.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Bowie County, the fewest of the three counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,450.5 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Bowie County, unemployment peaked at 13.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 7. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 7 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Bowie County 93,373 41.0 55.8 13,226.5 320.2
2 Miller County 43,572 43.8 50.5 14,353.3 107.9
3 Little River County 12,347 44.8 70.4 15,874.3 380.7

