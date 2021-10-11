CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cNUZEJJ00 After adding over 706,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 43.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 700,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 18.9 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 21.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in Manassas Park city, Virginia. There were an average of 1.2 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park city during the past week, the least of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Warren County, for example, there were an average of 65.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Manassas Park city.

While Manassas Park city has the slowest case growth in the Washington area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 7, there were a total of 7,412.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Manassas Park city, the sixth fewest of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,450.5 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Manassas Park city, unemployment peaked at 11.6% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 4.5%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 7. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 7 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Manassas Park city 16,986 1.2 4.6 7,412.0 70.6
2 Fairfax city 23,531 5.3 2.4 2,698.6 85.0
3 Falls Church city 14,128 9.7 8.1 3,708.9 56.6
4 Montgomery County 1,043,530 11.1 11.7 7,701.3 161.1
5 Fairfax County 1,145,862 14.4 15.8 7,758.0 100.7
6 Arlington County 233,464 14.6 14.9 7,678.3 113.5
7 Alexandria city 157,613 14.6 16.4 8,730.9 93.9
8 Prince George's County 908,670 15.7 17.1 10,703.9 185.8
9 Loudoun County 395,134 17.9 23.1 8,355.9 73.6
10 Frederick County 251,422 19.3 18.3 9,250.2 145.6
11 District of Columbia 692,683 22.6 27.5 8,930.9 170.2
12 Charles County 159,428 22.8 25.0 8,723.7 153.0
13 Calvert County 91,511 24.6 23.7 5,814.6 106.0
14 Prince William County 461,423 25.0 26.5 11,490.8 117.9
15 Rappahannock County 7,378 29.0 36.8 7,075.1 54.2
16 Stafford County 146,773 32.1 35.5 10,347.3 68.1
17 Manassas city 41,174 32.4 25.9 11,903.1 123.9
18 Madison County 13,170 33.0 56.1 7,008.4 151.9
19 Fauquier County 69,728 33.3 36.3 9,380.7 116.2
20 Fredericksburg city 28,622 36.5 48.3 10,188.0 87.3
21 Culpeper County 51,101 37.9 59.8 11,958.7 150.7
22 Clarke County 14,423 42.3 51.5 8,902.4 152.5
23 Spotsylvania County 132,833 42.5 53.2 10,585.5 106.1
24 Jefferson County 56,506 50.7 69.4 11,324.5 134.5
25 Warren County 39,492 65.4 70.8 11,647.9 187.4

This Is the Drunkest County in America

How bad a problem is heavy drinking in America? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 16% of adults engage in binge drinking. Another 7% report heavy drinking. The health effects are profound. Among the short-term effects are car accidents. Among the longer-term problems are high blood pressure, cancer and memory problems. Drinking levels […]
Cheapest Cities Where Everyone Wants to Live Right Now

Each year, tens of millions of Americans move to a new area. Historically, a new job or job transfer has accounted for about one in every 10 of those moves, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey. However, as remote work becomes an option for a growing number of workers, more Americans are […]
These Are the Counties in the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

After adding over 803,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 42.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 680,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an […]
This Is the American City Where Houses Sell the Slowest

The U.S. real estate market is on fire. This is driven by low mortgage rates, solid incomes among middle- and upper-class Americans, and the desire of people to move out of America’s largest cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts, often due to worries about the spread of COVID-19.  S&P Case Shiller, the gold […]
Pennsylvania coronavirus update: State reining in childhood infections; 5,725 additional cases, 82 deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,725 additional coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily total in a week. The seven-day total 32,277 cases calculates to a daily average of 4,611 cases per day, down 7% from a week ago, and up 7% over the last 30 days. To date, there have been 1,502,124 infections statewide. Childhood Infections An updated weekly report on coronavirus ...
Additional October Emergency Food Assistance Benefits Related to Pandemic to be Issued

New U.S. COVID cases are down 21%. See how your state is doing

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Community transmission of COVID remains high in 89.2% of American counties, according to current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Despite that, the latest wave, driven by the highly contagious and completely dominant Delta variant, appears to have crested, with new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths due to the virus all in decline from levels two weeks ago. (It’s estimated that the Delta variant accounts for 99.9% of U.S. cases.)
These Are the Only States Where COVID Cases Are Still Rising

For the past two weeks, COVID-19 infections have been decreasing on a national level after a surge that lasted for most of the summer. But the Delta variant responsible for the months-long spike in numbers is still affecting certain areas, with some states still showing COVID cases rising amid the overall decline.
Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
A City In Minnesota Is Actually Willing To Pay People To Move There

Many cities and towns through out the United States see a fluctuation of residents leaving and moving in, but sometimes you have to think outside the box to attract people to want to move there in the first place. Duluth has always struggled to hold on to new graduates to stay and work here when they are done with school and also to attract younger working professionals.
Cooper signs North Carolina regulatory sandbox into law

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed a bill supporters say will protect consumers from harmful products and services and offer more choices. House Bill 624, dubbed the North Carolina Regulatory Sandbox Act, allows companies to temporarily offer trials of financial or insurance products or services to consumers without being subjected to certain licensing or other regulatory requirements. Backers of the bill hope it will propel North Carolina to the top of the technology industry and become a leader in innovation.
