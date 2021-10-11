CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Slowest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0cNUZDQa00 After adding over 706,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 43.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 700,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 37.9 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC, metro area consists of the city of Virginia Beach, the city of Norfolk, the city of Chesapeake, and 16 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 32.8 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 38.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Virginia Beach residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News metro area, COVID-19 is growing the slowest in York County. There were an average of 26.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in York County during the past week, the least of the 19 counties in Virginia Beach with available data.

Case growth in the Virginia Beach metro area varies widely at the county level. In Franklin city, for example, there were an average of 115.7 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the most of any county in Virginia Beach and far more than the case growth rate in York County.

While York County has the slowest case growth in the Virginia Beach area, it does not have the lowest incidence of cases overall. As of October 7, there were a total of 7,571.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in York County, the second fewest of the 19 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 13,450.5 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In York County, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the slowest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending October 7. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending October 7 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending September 30 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 York County 67,982 26.7 30.2 7,571.1 101.5
2 Virginia Beach city 450,201 27.0 34.3 10,645.9 111.3
3 Williamsburg city 14,927 27.2 33.2 7,315.6 93.8
4 Norfolk city 244,601 28.1 30.8 9,593.2 128.8
5 Chesapeake city 239,982 31.3 38.1 11,515.9 141.7
6 Hampton city 135,041 32.2 40.2 10,677.5 160.7
7 Newport News city 179,673 34.5 42.6 10,927.1 156.4
8 Suffolk city 90,093 35.6 40.2 11,566.9 247.5
9 Portsmouth city 95,097 38.7 47.6 12,686.0 234.5
10 James City County 74,916 39.9 37.5 8,829.9 118.8
11 Mathews County 8,788 42.7 45.7 9,763.3 204.8
12 Gates County 11,548 42.9 33.8 8,685.5 147.2
13 Isle of Wight County 36,627 44.4 50.8 11,486.1 223.9
14 Southampton County 17,880 45.0 29.6 12,857.9 341.2
15 Gloucester County 37,222 45.9 58.5 9,902.7 166.6
16 Poquoson city 12,090 47.1 65.8 10,273.0 148.9
17 Currituck County 26,363 56.4 64.0 9,718.2 94.8
18 Camden County 10,551 59.6 83.9 9,942.2 75.8
19 Franklin city 8,147 115.7 111.7 19,013.1 491.0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

