Bronx, NY

Watch: 2 men caught on camera shooting at vehicle in the Bronx, gunfire hits apartment

ABCNY
 5 days ago

Police in the Bronx are searching for two men who were caught on camera opening fire on a vehicle as it drove down the street.

It happened on White Plains Road in the Wakefield section at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday.

The two men were seen walking together on White Plains Road when the first man took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle.

After the shooting, the two men took off running.

The bullets ricocheted off a parked car and entered a second-floor apartment. A 41-year-old man inside the apartment was not injured.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

