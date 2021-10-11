CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Opinion | Some women don’t want children and that’s valid

By Shruti Talekar
Pitt News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf I polled the general population asking what the greatest part of a woman’s life is, the top answer would probably be motherhood. I know for a fact that it’s what my own mother would say — granted, Mama Meg was made to be a mother. Me, on the other hand? Let’s just say the apple falls just out of reach from the tree.

pittnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
psychologytoday.com

5 Reasons Narcissistic Parents "Replace" Their Children

Parents high in narcissism may need people for their "narcissistic supply"; sometimes, their child might not meet their needs. Narcissistic parents often cannot cope with complex relationships and may "replace" the child as they enter adolescence and early adulthood. Being rejected and replaced can cause deep-rooted insecurities, as well as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
World Link

Letter: Taxpayer opinions don’t matter

Yeah taxpayer opinions don't really matter. The select few will decide what we can do what we can have. People have complained about the beautiful Ferry Road Park being disrupted by the disk golfers. Clang, clang, guys walking in groups leaving women feeling unsafe. Seniors did not enjoy the noise. It's still going on and they are still throwing their disks across the walkways.
NORTH BEND, OR
Refinery29

Women Aren’t “Forgetting” To Have Children. They Can’t Afford To

Here I am. A 33-year-old woman with two degrees and something resembling "a career", sitting at my laptop and trying to write this article for you. With each stroke of the keyboard, my mind wanders. I just can’t shake this feeling that I’ve forgotten something. What could it be? Did I leave the oven on? Did I forget to pay my water bill? Is it my best friend’s birthday this week or next?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: A girlboss won’t save you: how capitalism oppresses women

Capitalism, like most things men create, is deeply sexist. Historically, capitalism has been hostile to women, more than men. Only through government intervention has progress been made. Complete gender equality under capitalism is impossible and can only be realized through socialism. In the fight for equality among men and women,...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
tsl.news

OPINION: Beware of student volunteerism that harms those it claims to help

“I am a founder of X Fund … .” “I run the nonprofit Y… .” Nowadays, this rhetoric seems to propagate amid the entrepreneurial-oriented Generation Z. It’s a clear indication that today’s youth are more aware of pressing issues evolving worldwide than previous generations, perhaps due to the widespread use of the internet and social media.
ADVOCACY
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Don't blame women for the decline of men in college

Regarding “No surprise young men are abandoning college,” (Oct 6): Kathleen Parker is grasping at straws to somehow connect the empowerment of girls and women to the decline of men who attend college. By attacking the advances women have made in society over the last several decades, she promotes the ridiculous idea that strong women equals weak men. Her fever dream in setting up this conflict is not only intellectually lazy and dishonest, but is also designed to line her pocketbook with book sales. It’s an old but effective tactic: blame the women and the people who don’t fit the traditional mold for the issues boys and men face today. Get a grip! Life is better for girls, women and lots of other folks, thank goodness, but that isn't the reason boys and men might experience a few problems — after all, they still make more money, control more boardrooms, hold more positions of power in government and do less housework.
COLLEGES
Pepperdine Graphic

Opinion: Religion Doesn’t Justify Women’s Reproductive Defamation

It’s a good thing that the 700,000 people who died from COVID-19 weren’t fetuses, or the Pepperdine College Republicans would’ve been outraged. On Sept. 28, the Pepperdine College Republicans orchestrated a display on the Freedom Wall depicting a plethora of crosses. Specifically, there was one for every 100,000 abortions performed since the 1973 passing of Roe v. Wade.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Fischer
goodmenproject.com

No, All Women Don’t Hate Men

Women challenging men’s abusive behavior doesn’t mean women hate us. But for some men, losing the right to dominate women can feel like loss of identity. When dominating women is central to our performance of manhood, having the power to do so taken away leaves men unsure of who we are.
SOCIETY
tucson.com

Tucson Opinion: What they don’t tell you about being adopted

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I went from being an only child to the second-oldest of seven siblings within one week this past summer. I had always wanted an older brother and I now have one, who is one year, three months and 22 days older than me. We also have five other half-siblings.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Women#Paternity Leave#Maternity Leave#World Population#Human Population#Anti Natalist
Vogue Magazine

‘I Was Raped, and I Had an Abortion’: Three Representatives Told Powerful Stories to Their Colleagues in Congress

It’s been a challenging few months for abortion rights in the U.S., with Texas—the second most populous state in the country—effectively outlawing abortion after the six-week mark in early September and Mississippi seeming poised to follow it. On Thursday, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform addressed the divisive issue with a panel titled “A Dire State: Examining the Urgent Need to Protect and Expand Abortion Rights and Access in the United States.” Coupled with testimony from Representative Kat Cammack, a Republican from Florida, about how she “would not be here” had her mother followed a doctor’s advice to end her pregnancy were moving stories from Democratic representatives Cori Bush (Mo.), Pramila Jayapal (Wash.), and Barbara Lee (Calif.) about their own abortions.
creators.com

Who Is Killing 10,000 Black Americans Every Year?

"Unfortunately, Jan. 6 was not an isolated event," warned FBI Director Christopher Wray last winter:. "The problem of domestic terrorism has been metastasizing across the country for a long time now, and it's not going away anytime soon." Since he became director in 2017, said Wray, FBI domestic terrorism investigations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
higherperspectives.com

The 5 Types Of Betrayal That Are Just As Destructive As Cheating

Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

The myths about slavery that still hold America captive

(CNN) — At first, Clint Smith had trouble making out the objects beside a white picket fence in the distance. Then he drew closer; what he saw made him shudder. Planted in a garden bed in front of the fence were the heads of 55 Black men impaled on metal rods, their eyes shut and jaws clenched in anguish.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy