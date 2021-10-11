Ambler Savings Bank Matches Business Community Donations for Hurricane Ida Relief, Bolstering the Community with $34,500 in Support
Roger Zacharia, President & CEO, Ambler Savings Bank (left, front), poses with other Ambler community leaders for a check presentation for Hurricane Ida relief. Ambler Savings Bank doubled the Hurricane Ida relief efforts raised by the Ambler Main Street business association. In doing so, its contribution enabled a total of $34,500 in aid to go to home- and business-owners still recovering from the storm.montco.today
