CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ambler, PA

Ambler Savings Bank Matches Business Community Donations for Hurricane Ida Relief, Bolstering the Community with $34,500 in Support

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Zacharia, President & CEO, Ambler Savings Bank (left, front), poses with other Ambler community leaders for a check presentation for Hurricane Ida relief. Ambler Savings Bank doubled the Hurricane Ida relief efforts raised by the Ambler Main Street business association. In doing so, its contribution enabled a total of $34,500 in aid to go to home- and business-owners still recovering from the storm.

montco.today

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MONTCO.Today

Hatfield’s Clemens Food Group Welcomes Gov. Wolf for Tour of Its New Facility, Which Creates and Keeps Jobs in Montco

Governor Tom Wolf visited Hatfield-based Clemens Food Group to tour the construction of the company’s new facility, reports governor.pa.gov. The project that will expand its business operations and create new jobs in the region received support from the Wolf Administration. “The construction of this new facility will help to keep...
HATFIELD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
City
Fairview Village, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Montgomery County, PA
Society
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bally, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Bank#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#Charity#President Ceo#Cef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
MONTCO.Today

Honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Montgomery County

Image via Eli's Bakery Cafe. Divulge in all the rich culture, diverse and influential people in Montgomery County that make Hispanic Heritage Month one that reflects the historical importance of Hispanic voices and Latin communities everywhere, reports the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board’s Montco Explorer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Great Philadelphia Comic Con Organizer Facing Heat from PA Attorney General Over Refusal to Issue Refunds Following Cancellations

Great Conventions, the organizer of the Great Philadelphia Comic Con that was supposed to be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks in April 2020, is being sued by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for not providing refunds following the pandemic-related event cancellations, writes Laura Smythe for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy