Real estate developer Joe Hassell has proposed 30 residential units at 212 Old Colony Ave. in South Boston, a site near the MBTA Red Line Andrew station. The property is “currently underutilized” with a one-story industrial warehouse and “is next to several other current/former commercial/light industrial sites, which previously have been or currently are being redeveloped as well,” Hassell wrote in a letter to the Boston Planning and Development Agency. “This will be a welcome continuation of the ongoing revitalization of this area.”

QUINCY, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO