CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate votes on election law changes

By Bob Katzen
Lowell Sun
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeacon Hill Roll Call records local representatives’ and senators’ votes on roll calls from the week of Oct. 4-8. The House, 156-1, approved a bill that would make changes and put Massachusetts in line with other larger egg-producing states that have put in place standards for hen confinement. In 2016, Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly passed Question 3 to prevent cruelty to farm animals. At the time it was the strongest law for farm animals in history, but since then leading retailers, producers and other states mandated even stronger standards in the shift to cage-free conditions for hens. Supporters said the bill will ensure the Bay State adapts to the new science unavailable in 2016.

www.lowellsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Enterprise

State Senate approves bill to make voting changes permanent

The state Senate on Wednesday went on record supporting the permanent adoption of COVID-era voting allowances like expanded early voting and voting-by-mail, and also adopted policies like same-day registration that go beyond the changes made to accommodate elections during a pandemic. The bill passed 36-3 along party lines after Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Senate to vote on Manchin-backed voting rights proposal

The Senate will vote next week on a new voting rights bill backed by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced in a letter to colleagues on Thursday. Why it matters: The Freedom To Vote Act is the latest attempt by Democrats to counter Republican-led measures...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Austin American-Statesman

Texas Senate begins work on election audit, voting felony bills

The Texas Senate began work Monday on two Republican voting bills that have uncertain futures — one raising criminal penalties for illegal voting and another that got a recent boost from former President Donald Trump because it would allow for audits of 2020 general election results. Senate Bill 47 by...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Click2Houston.com

Texas Senate takes another run at supposed election fraud, approving audits of 2020 results and tougher illegal voting penalties

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Reversing their own action from less than two months ago, Republicans in the Texas Senate advanced legislation Tuesday to increase the criminal penalties for illegal voting. And in a search for an avenue to scrutinize the outcome of the 2020 election, they also advanced a bill that would clear the way for party officials to trigger county audits.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WCAX

Senator Leahy and other senators reintroduce Voting Rights Act

Vermonters rally in Essex Junction to show support for Black Lives Matter. Vermonters rally in Essex Junction to show support for Black Lives Matter. Vermont adds and removes species from the endangered species list. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont adds and removes species from the endangered species list. Crews fight...
ESSEX, VT
michiganradio.org

Michigan Senate advances election bills

The Michigan Senate voted Thursday to pass a slew of election-related bills. Four of the bills originated in the state House of Representatives while one came from the Senate. Among other things, they detail which buildings can serve as polling locations, limit who can see the qualified voter file, and require certain training for both poll workers and those wishing to challenge an election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pro-impeachment lawmaker Adam Kinzinger admits he may have to quit over redistricting

Republican Rep Adam Kinzinger – one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics in the GOP – says he will review “all of the options” after Illinois’ legislature released a map of new congressional districts that could put him at a disadvantage in getting re-elected.Mr Kinzinger, who has served six terms in the House, made the remarks after Illinois released a proposed map with 14 Democratic seats and three Republican seats, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. “Following the release of the new congressional maps for Illinois, my team and I will spend some time looking them over and reviewing all of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Finegold
Person
Becca Rausch
Person
Bruce Tarr
CBS Atlanta

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Congress wants to put a price on your life

While Democrats wrestle with internal battles over their multitrillion-dollar social welfare bill, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is determined to push it forward with her drug pricing plan tucked inside. A big pay-for comes from "savings" earned by imposing price controls on prescription drugs in Medicare. Democrats want to extract about...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The middle falls out

President Biden came into office with an ambitious agenda and an avowed willingness to try to make it happen. The progressive left preferred other candidates in the Democratic presidential primary last year, but Biden’s perceived electability — downstream from his political centrism — helped earn him the nomination. As president, though, he’s been very willing to try to enact big changes focused on areas at the forefront of the left’s agenda: more support for parents, addressing climate change, expanding health-care access.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Early Voting#Election Law#Beacon Hill Roll Call#House
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill

Senate Democrats are set to try again to advance a sweeping elections and voting overhaul bill, testing objections from Republicans with a vote planned for next week, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday.In a letter to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said Republicans “must come to the table” to at least open debate on the bill. Weeks in the making, the new version was drafted in hopes of winning over support at a time when states continue mounting obstacles to voting.If the Republican senators have ideas “on how to improve the legislation, we are prepared to hear them, debate them, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
investing.com

Schumer says U.S. Senate to vote on election reform next week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said on Thursday the chamber will vote next week on whether to debate a new election reform bill aimed at countering the growth of state-level Republican voting restrictions. The move sets up a fresh conflict with Senate Republicans, all 50 of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
KREX

Republicans report record fundraising for House campaigns

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican fundraising committee dedicated to flipping the House in next year’s midterm elections said Thursday it raised more than $105 million this year through September. The record haul for the nine-month period marks a 74% increase over the last cycle and includes $25.8 million raised in the third quarter of the year. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy