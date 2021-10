A pair of Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers are high on the rookie rankings from the 2021 NFL Draft. We’ve reached (more or less) the quarter point of the newly minted 17-game NFL season, and it’s always a great time to check in and look at how teams, players, and rookies look through four games. Four games is a solid benchmark of snaps to analyze, and there has been some shuffling in the rookie rankings heading into this week. Let’s look at how this NFL Draft class ranks through the quarter point!

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO