If you’re reading this, please answer the next question honestly. Do you have a running list of songs that are far too good to be a short as they are? If you answered in the negative, you’re a liar. If you answered in the affirmative, your honesty is appreciated. At first thought, a song like “Beach Is Better” by Jay-Z may come to mind. More recently, Capella Grey has managed to dominate house parties, brunches and clubs with a song that is one minute and 46 seconds long. This month, a rising artist by the name of Nippa may have added a new entry into that running list.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO