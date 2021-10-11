Haverford Man Named Director of B.Labs, a Unique Life Science Research Facility

Office of Research Partnerships (ORP) facilitates and promotes the establishment of mutually-beneficial research relationships with businesses, industries, start-ups, national labs and government agencies through technical matchmaking and needs assessments that align university research capabilities, resources and talent with industry needs. The Office manages inbound requests and facilitates campus-wide connections for sponsored research and assists with developing and brokering research partnership agreements, including industry-sponsored research contracts, joint ventures, and intellectual property licenses. ORP helps existing and prospective industry partners access services and resources and coordinates meetings between faculty and industry representatives to discuss potential collaborations and facilitate the development of partnering strategies that enable high-impact research to meet shared industry needs. ORP also develops and stewards relationships with industry and business partners co-located on campus and oversees PORTAL and the rest of the more than 100,000 sq. ft. of laboratory and office space available to industry and government partners seeking to contribute to the university’s innovation ecosystem.

