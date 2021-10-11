CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford Man Named Director of B.Labs, a Unique Life Science Research Facility

By David Bjorkgren
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago
Matthew F. Burkhardt , a Haverford native, has been named the first director of the new life sciences incubator B.Labs, a partnership between the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County and Brandywine Realty Trust, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. B.Labs open in University City in January. B.Labs will...

Drones Invade Villanova Curriculum as New Fall Course Gets Underway

For the first time this fall, Villanova University students could take a one-credit course on drones, writes villanova.edu. Before that, drones were confined to a lecture in a Geo-Techniques course. Students mapped out a flight plan over Mendel Field, flew the drone, snapped a few pictures and processed the images in a lab.
COLLEGES
