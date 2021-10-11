MCCC and the Historical Society of Montgomery County to Host ‘Primary Sources in Your Backyard’ on Oct. 15
This photograph from the Schuylkill River clean-up collection shows a cleaning barge that was used to clear out the culm, or mining waste, from the river in 1947-1951. Montgomery County Community College and the Historical Society of Montgomery County will be hosting a special event to introduce local school faculty for grades 1-12 to the rich collections of local primary resources that are available for them to use.montco.today
Comments / 0