MCCC and the Historical Society of Montgomery County to Host ‘Primary Sources in Your Backyard’ on Oct. 15

By Christine Tarlecki
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
This photograph from the Schuylkill River clean-up collection shows a cleaning barge that was used to clear out the culm, or mining waste, from the river in 1947-1951. Montgomery County Community College and the Historical Society of Montgomery County will be hosting a special event to introduce local school faculty for grades 1-12 to the rich collections of local primary resources that are available for them to use.

Hatfield’s Clemens Food Group Welcomes Gov. Wolf for Tour of Its New Facility, Which Creates and Keeps Jobs in Montco

Governor Tom Wolf visited Hatfield-based Clemens Food Group to tour the construction of the company’s new facility, reports governor.pa.gov. The project that will expand its business operations and create new jobs in the region received support from the Wolf Administration. “The construction of this new facility will help to keep...
Honor Hispanic Heritage Month in Montgomery County

Image via Eli's Bakery Cafe. Divulge in all the rich culture, diverse and influential people in Montgomery County that make Hispanic Heritage Month one that reflects the historical importance of Hispanic voices and Latin communities everywhere, reports the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board’s Montco Explorer.
