I have lost count of how many times I’ve been asked, "Are my devices listening?" I will tell you this: They are always listening for the wake word, and tech companies admit smart assistants mishear commands more often than any of us would like. Tap or click to stop your smart assistants from hearing what you say, accidental or not. By the way, Google users won't have to use a wake word at all using the new "Quick Phrases" feature.

INTERNET ・ 7 HOURS AGO