Howard County, MD

Howard County Community Organizations Announce a “No Developer/ No Dark Money Campaign Pledge”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a press release sent to Scott E’s Blog: Howard County, Maryland October 11th, 2021 — In an effort to reduce the influence of the developer lobby in Howard County’s local and state-level politics, several community organizations are cosponsoring a “No Developer, No Dark Money” Campaign Pledge for candidates to sign, allowing the candidates to show voters they are not taking these kinds of donations. This initiative comes after decades of heavy developer influence in the local political system, primarily through large campaign contributions from developers and their affiliates to state and local elected officials and candidates. Candidates running for county council, county executive, board of education, state delegate, state senator, and party central committees are all encouraged to sign.

