CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs City Council Chambers grand reopening

By Kerjan Bianca
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7JHs_0cNUWnpZ00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --  Monday, October 11, at 9 a.m. was the grand reopening of the historic City Council Chambers in Colorado Springs City Hall.

Since April, the hall has been under renovation. According to the city, renovations were necessary to update the aging dais and technology to improve access for constituents both in Chambers and joining City Council meetings virtually.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00DM93_0cNUWnpZ00
    City of Colorado Springs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvxK1_0cNUWnpZ00

The most significant updates include a reconfiguration of the dais to the longer, southern wall and replacing the aging and obsolete audio and visual equipment that will vastly improve the quality, reliability, and overall effectiveness of hybrid meetings that were highlighted as a need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constituents can attend City Council meetings in person or view virtually through numerous platforms. Public Comment is taken during Tuesday’s Regular Meetings. For more information please visit ColoradoSprings.gov/City-Council

City Council meetings return to being in Chambers from being temporarily moved to the Colorado Springs Utilities Blue River Boardroom. Planning Commission meetings will continue to be at the Blue River Boardroom until further notice.

The post Colorado Springs City Council Chambers grand reopening appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mayor delivers his 7th State of the City address Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, remarks on infrastructure and economic improvements, and facing current challenges were among the main topics of an annual speech by Mayor John Suthers. KRDO The comments were part of the mayor's State of the City address, which began at noon Friday at The Broadmoor. Last The post Colorado Springs mayor delivers his 7th State of the City address Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council hopeful Duane Nava drops out of race

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 7th, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce announced Duane Nava as their new President/Chief Executive Officer. However, Nava has been in the running for an at-large City Council seat in the November election. Leaving some to question whether it would be a conflict of interest for Nava to be The post Pueblo City Council hopeful Duane Nava drops out of race appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Use of tourism tax revenue questioned, discussed Tuesday by Colorado Springs City Council

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- The City Council held its first regular meeting in its newly-renovated City Hall chambers, and its first main order of business was a debate about how the city uses its Lodging and Auto Rental (LART) tax. The tax on hotel, motel and vehicle rentals funds several dozen groups, organizations and events The post Use of tourism tax revenue questioned, discussed Tuesday by Colorado Springs City Council appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Show Me Reptile and Exotics show is coming to Pueblo this weekend. The goal is to educate people and bring reptile lovers together. Reptiles are a big part of our environment that a lot of people don't realize, so they're super important to the ecosystem in general. It's really important The post Reptile convention coming to Pueblo this weekend appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
City
Colorado City, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis visits Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, Governor Jared Polis visited Pueblo, Trinidad, ad Colorado Springs as part of the Powering the Comeback Tour. In Colorado Springs, Polis visited Another Life Foundation, one of the many Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites that offer free tax preparation services. There, he discussed Child Tax Cred and the Earned Income The post Gov. Polis visits Pueblo, Colorado Springs, and Trinidad appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you love living in Colorado Springs, it turns out there might be some statistical data to back up why. According to Livability.com, Colorado Springs ranks high in the top 100 best places to live in America at number nine. The list is compiled based on surveys, studies, and an The post Colorado Springs again ranked in top 10 of 100 best places to live in the U.S. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

CDOT looking to fill snowplow driver shortage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- While Colorado Springs residents might still have time to brace for the first big snowstorm of the season, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is already preparing. However, a representative for CDOT says 17% of their regional plow job positions are open. "There wouldn't be an issue right now if we The post CDOT looking to fill snowplow driver shortage appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs hosts information session on search for Westside Community Center operator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is looking for a new Westside Community Center operator. Residents are invited to learn more about the City's goal and the request for proposal (RFP) process at a public information session. According to the City, officials will explore options that allow the facility to serve The post Colorado Springs hosts information session on search for Westside Community Center operator appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Wall#City Council Chambers#Regular Meetings#Planning Commission
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver shortage and cut routes lead Mountain Metro to make changes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--People who use public transportation in Colorado Springs and across El Paso County may have to find alternatives. Mountain Metro Transit is cutting routes because the labor shortage has left them without enough drivers to cover them all. Mountain Metro is currently down 25 drivers out of 130, making it even more The post Driver shortage and cut routes lead Mountain Metro to make changes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Parts of the country are experiencing a pumpkin shortage, but one local shop says they haven't experienced that. This Place is for the Birds has been working with Hanagan Farms for the past 25 years. Hanagan is a centennial farm in Swink, Colorado. On Wednesday, This Place is for the Birds The post Shortage of pumpkins not seen for Colorado Springs shop appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent damage inflicted by vandalism on two consecutive nights at Venezia Park will cost around $30,000 to repair, a city official confirmed Monday. The newer park on the city's northeast side also was targeted by vandals in 2018, which led officials to install $450,000 in security cameras designed to deter The post Increase in park vandalism concerns Colorado Springs-area officials appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRDO News Channel 13

Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been about four years since people on the east side of Pueblo have had easy access to a grocery store. Since then, it's been commonly referred to as a food desert. But with new American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding coming in, it's possible that could be changing. There used to The post Fix for food desert on the east side of Pueblo could be coming appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares their most recent rescues out of Colorado Springs. On Tuesday wildlife officers found a barn owl caught in a barbed wire fence east of Colorado Springs. it was untangled by Officer Sarah Watson and taken to the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center's raptor facility in Pueblo The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife shares recent rescues appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With Halloween right around the corner, one homeowner has gone all out decorating their home in the most "spooktacular" way. Complete with scary skeletons, evil jack-o-lanterns, and tombstones, the ghoulish house is bringing some extra fright to the community. The Noller family has been decorating their front yard for Halloween The post Spooktacular Halloween house adds a little fright in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Viral Video of Pueblo County Clerk cursing and flipping off man recording him

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo County Clerk Gilbert 'Bo' Ortiz is defending his actions after he was recorded swearing and flipping off a man at the Pueblo County Courthouse. Since the incident, the video has been shared and viewed thousands of times on social media. In the video, Ortiz is seen walking his dog on The post Viral Video of Pueblo County Clerk cursing and flipping off man recording him appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Explosion, fire reported at Rocla concrete tie plant south of Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Fire Department was called to the Rocla concrete tie plant due to an explosion and several fires Tuesday morning. The explosion reportedly happened around 10:30 a.m., according to the Pueblo Fire Department. At least one injury has been reported from the fire, according to Woody Percival with the Pueblo The post Explosion, fire reported at Rocla concrete tie plant south of Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Ballots beginning to arrive in the mail for Colorado voters

STATEWIDE, CO (KRDO)-- The state of Colorado began sending out ballots to voters on Friday, October 8th, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Most ballots will be mailed between the 8th and the 15th of October, but voters can request their ballot be mailed as late as October 25th. “Once again, it is time The post Ballots beginning to arrive in the mail for Colorado voters appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews work to clean up Lime spill near E. Las Vegas Street

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several crews responded to a hazmat situation in Southeast Colorado Springs, shutting down E. Las Vegas Street for hours. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas St. around 3 p.m. The department's Hazardous Materials Station is on the The post Crews work to clean up Lime spill near E. Las Vegas Street appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Exploring the mineral water that put Manitou Springs on the map

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Manitou Springs' mineral water has been appreciated for its health benefits throughout history. According to the Mineral Springs Foundation, for centuries, native peoples revered the effervescent water. The water was used for treating stomach aches, soothe skin problems, and was a tonic for other ailments. The naturally carbonated water inspired The post Exploring the mineral water that put Manitou Springs on the map appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy