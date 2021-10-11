Colorado Springs City Council Chambers grand reopening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, October 11, at 9 a.m. was the grand reopening of the historic City Council Chambers in Colorado Springs City Hall.

Since April, the hall has been under renovation. According to the city, renovations were necessary to update the aging dais and technology to improve access for constituents both in Chambers and joining City Council meetings virtually.

City of Colorado Springs



The most significant updates include a reconfiguration of the dais to the longer, southern wall and replacing the aging and obsolete audio and visual equipment that will vastly improve the quality, reliability, and overall effectiveness of hybrid meetings that were highlighted as a need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Constituents can attend City Council meetings in person or view virtually through numerous platforms. Public Comment is taken during Tuesday’s Regular Meetings. For more information please visit ColoradoSprings.gov/City-Council

City Council meetings return to being in Chambers from being temporarily moved to the Colorado Springs Utilities Blue River Boardroom. Planning Commission meetings will continue to be at the Blue River Boardroom until further notice.

