Brewers-Braves Game 3 to start at 1:07pm ET

The Braves return home to Atlanta today hosting the Brewers in Game 3 of their Divisional Series with things tied at 1-1.

While we knew that Game 3 would be played on Monday, it wasn't until late Sunday evening where the time of first pitch would be decided.

The Brewers-Braves game time was depending on whether the Astros closed out their series with the White Sox or not, and last night with the season on the line, the White Sox won 12-6.

With all four series schedule to play on Monday, instead of just three had the Astros clinched, the Braves game is set for 1:07pm ET on TBS.

Had Houston advanced, the game would have been played at 4:07, but that is not the case.

The Braves will call upon Ian Anderson today with Milwaukee countering with Freddy Peralta.