Brewers-Braves Game 3 to start at 1:07pm ET

By Morning Show w/ John, Hugh, Abe Gordon
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 5 days ago
The Braves return home to Atlanta today hosting the Brewers in Game 3 of their Divisional Series with things tied at 1-1.

While we knew that Game 3 would be played on Monday, it wasn't until late Sunday evening where the time of first pitch would be decided.

The Brewers-Braves game time was depending on whether the Astros closed out their series with the White Sox or not, and last night with the season on the line, the White Sox won 12-6.

With all four series schedule to play on Monday, instead of just three had the Astros clinched, the Braves game is set for 1:07pm ET on TBS.

Had Houston advanced, the game would have been played at 4:07, but that is not the case.

The Braves will call upon Ian Anderson today with Milwaukee countering with Freddy Peralta.

Daily Tribune

Brewers 2, Braves 1: One swing by Rowdy Tellez is enough for Milwaukee in Game 1 of the NLDS

One mighty swing and one nice defensive play by Rowdy Tellez saved the day. His homer to right-center off Charlie Morton in the seventh inning generated both runs, and his beginning a run-saving double play in the first kept another from scoring as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, in Game 1 of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on Friday.
