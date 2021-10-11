CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Doctor Who’ Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal – Global Bulletin

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
CARRIAGE

ViacomCBS ‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain.

A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time, in addition to the series’ Christmas specials, including “Snowmen,” “Last Christmas” and “Day of The Doctor.” The Doctor Who channel on Pluto TV in Spain features the series’ first nine seasons and its Christmas specials, while Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria now offers “Doctor Who” episodes that originally aired between 1980 and 1990, in addition to a BBC Travel channel.

In addition, Pluto TV’s new BBC Drama channel is now live on Pluto TV in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, France and Spain. The channel features dramas from the BBC Studios catalogue, including “Call The Midwife,” “War And Peace,” “Great Expectations” and “The Musketeers.”

The BBC channel launches in Europe come ahead of Pluto TV’s Italian launch , which is scheduled for Oct. 28. Pluto TV is now present in 25 countries with over 52 million global monthly active users.

DEVELOPMENT

“Jungle Cruise” star Jack Whitehall has signed an exclusive two-year deal with Banijay U.K. to develop non-scripted projects with the group. Whitehall’s production company Jackpot , partnering with companies across the U.K. group, will create and develop non scripted ideas for both linear and global platforms. The projects could see Whitehall in both on-screen and off-screen roles and include a range of non-scripted genres from blue chip documentaries to panel shows, singles and events to returning series.

The deal, effective immediately, builds on an existing relationship with the Banijay group’s producers that has resulted in hits including “ Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father ,” “Backchat” and “Bad Education.”

Meanwhile, Banijay Rights has acquired global distribution rights to “Janet,” Lifetime and A&E ’s two-night, four-hour documentary event celebrating the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson ’s first album.

Banijay-owned U.K.-based production outfit Workerbee has been filming the documentary for five years and has been granted exclusive access to archival footage and Jackson’s never-before-seen home videos.

Executive produced by Jackson, Randy Jackson and Oscar-winner Kevin MacDonald (“Whitney”), “Janet” will air in early 2022 on A+E Networks channels Lifetime and A&E.

AWARD

British actor Malachi Kirby (“Small Axe,” “Boiling Point”) has won The British Blacklist ‘s first Impact Award , an acknowledgment of the outstanding achievement an individual has made to the arts this year. Kirby, soon to be seen in Amazon Prime Video ’s adaptation of “Anansi Boys,” accepted the Junior Phipps designed award from The British Blacklist founder Akua Gyamfi at the black|listed luncheon.

The luncheon, which will be an annual event, was created as a celebration of talent during the BFI London Film Festival this year. Attendees included Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Samson Kayo, Weruche Opia, Ronke Adekoluejo, Tom Moutchi, Dominic Buchanan, Afua Hirsch and Jade Anouka.

Founded in 2012, The British Blacklist is an online platform that champions Black creatives in the entertainment space and has played a key role in elevating new, young and established talent through editorial coverage, events and partnerships. In 2019 Gyamfi co-founded the S.O.U.L. Fest at the BFI, a film festival showcasing new and established black filmmakers from the U.K. and the diaspora.

APPOINTMENTS

Animation outfit Nexus Studios has hired Kim Adams as director of real-time production. Adams previously held leadership posts at Facebook ’s Oculus Story Studio where she worked on the Emmy winning narrative VR project, “Wolves in the Walls” and as producer at Google’s Spotlight Stories where she produced the VR projects “Rain or Shine” with Nexus Studios and “Special Delivery” with Aardman Animations . Adams was also a producer at Pixar where she produced several shorts including content for the “Toy Story” and “Cars” franchises. More recently she co-founded the social VR startup, Adventure Lab.

Nexus is currently producing anthology series “The House” for Netflix and Billie Eilish ’s “Happier Than Ever” film for Disney Plus .

Meanwhile, global distribution group Blue Ant International has appointed Maria Ibarra as VP, international sales, reporting into Solange Attwood , EVP, Blue Ant International. Based in Miami, Ibarra will be responsible for overseeing pre-sales and content licensing across U.S. Hispanic, Latin America and Iberia. She was previously with Viacom International Media Networks where she was was director of international program sales for Latin America and Canada.

Blue Ant International has also promoted Nick Solowski to senior director, international sales and acquisitions, overseeing pre-sales and licensing across Canada, Asia-Pacific and ancillary rights and Fleur Wheatley to director, international sales and acquisitions, overseeing Benelux, Scandinavia, the Middle East, Africa, Greece and Israel.

Variety

Korean Superstar Gianna Jun Adds Glitz to ‘Jirisan’ iQiyi Series Launch

Korean superstar Gianna Jun (“My Sassy Girl”) and celebrated screenwriter Kim Eun-hee (“Kingdom”) were on hand Wednesday to give a starry launch to the first season of “Jirisan,” a Korean drama series about mysteries uncovered by park rangers on the slopes of Mount Jiri. The series is produced by Astory...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Studio Ghibli’s ‘Earwig and the Witch’ Snared by Netflix

Streaming giant Netflix has licensed rights to “Earwig and the Witch,” the most recent animated feature from Japan’s Studio Ghibli. The deal excludes the U.S. and Japan. The film was directed by Miyazaki Goro, son of the iconic Miyazaki Hayao who has created other iconic films “Spirited Away,” “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Porco Rosso” through Studio Ghibli.
MOVIES
Variety

The Streaming Services Most Vulnerable to a Strike

The threat of a major production stoppage looms as the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) negotiates with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for more favorable working conditions. IATSE, a union representing over 150,000 crew members in the U.S. and Canada, is pushing for the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Data: How ‘Squid Game’ Stacks Up Against Netflix’s Top Non-English Titles in the U.S.

The hype surrounding Netflix’s Korean-language thriller series “Squid Game” has been unavoidable in recent weeks. Netflix announced earlier this week that “Squid Game” had Netflix’s biggest-ever series debut. The company’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos felt comfortable saying the Korean-language thriller would “for sure” be the streaming service’s “biggest non-English-language show in the world” just 10 days after it debuted on Sept. 17.
TV SERIES
Laredo Morning Times

Rising Russian Streamer KION Unveils Originals Slate at Mipcom (EXCLUSIVE)

Fast-growing Russian VOD platform KION is bringing a diverse slate of original content to Mipcom this year as it tries to replicate its domestic success in the international market. Six months after the streaming service was launched by telecom giant MTS, company execs say they’re aiming to grow their subscriber...
TV & VIDEOS
SFGate

U.K. Film and TV Charity Launches Mental Health Campaign - Global Bulletin

The U.K. Film and TV Charity launched a year-long campaign on Wednesday to tackle the mental health challenges facing the industry. The “Let’s Reset” campaign is designed to tackle the stigma still associated with mental health by challenging common preconceptions, improving attitudes and behaviors across the industry, and by demonstrating the benefits of healthier, more supported, and inclusive working environments, including greater creativity, diversity, and retention of talent.
MENTAL HEALTH
Android Central

How to watch Pluto TV from anywhere

Pluto TV is one of the easiest ways to watch live TV right now. Operated by ViacomCBS Streaming, the free live-stream television service offers more than 250 ad-supported, curated live channels. Pluto TV also makes it easy to find your favorite programs by grouping together similar content into categories such as Movies, Entertainment, News + Opinions, Reality, and Crime. And the best part? You don't have to create an account! Here's what you need to do to watch Pluto TV from anywhere.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

ScreenHits TV Partners With A+E Networks Germany for History Play, Crime+Investigation Play Carriage Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S. and U.K. streaming aggregator ScreenHits TV has partnered with Hearst Communications’ A+E Networks Germany to carry channels History Play and Crime+Investigation Play on its platform across Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The channels, part of A+E’s premium portfolio, will be available on the ScreenHits TV desktop site, app and connected devices in the coming weeks. Shows available will include “Forged in Fire,” “Ancient Aliens” and “American Pickers” on History Play and “The First 48,” “60 Days In” and “Surviving R. Kelly” on Crime+Investigation Play. In July, Ramy Nasser, senior VP, corporate development and partnerships for ScreenHits TV, led the aggregator’s entrance...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

NBCUniversal, YouTube TV Ink Carriage Deal to Avoid Dropped Channels

NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have reached an agreement that will keep more than 14 NBCU channels on the Google-owned platform, the two companies said on Saturday. “We are thrilled to have reached a deal with YouTube TV and can continue to offer our full network portfolio, without interruption,” an NBCU spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. “YouTube is a valued partner and we never want to involve our fans in a dispute, but we felt obligated to let them know what was at stake. We thank our viewers for their loyalty and promise to continue bringing them the networks and programs they love.” Monthly...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Vigil’ Breaks Three-Year UK Ratings Record; Collective Media Group Pushes Into LatAm; BBC Earth YouTube Channel Hits 10m Subs Mark – Global Briefs

Vigil breaks UK ratings record BBC1 drama Vigil from Line of Duty indie World Productions has become the UK’s top-rated show for more than three years. The submarine thriller, which stars Suranne Jones, drew in the best rating since World Productions’ Bodyguard to reach 13.4 million viewers for its first episode, according to 30-day consolidated data from the BBC. BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said the six-parter “kept viewers hooked like no other and is testament to the power of the writing and brilliant cast and crew”. The series was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte...
TV SERIES
Variety

BBC One’s ‘Casualty’ Gets First Transgender Recurring Character, Played by Newcomer Arin Smethurst – Global Bulletin

CASTING BBC One original series “Casualty” has announced its first transgender character, Sah, to be played by newcomer Arin Smethurst. Sah joins the series’ popular existing team of paramedics including Jan (Di Botcher), Teddy (Milo Clarke) and Iain (Michael Stevenson). “Casualty” is Smethurst’s first time working on a TV series, and the first episodes featuring their new character will begin airing later this month. “I am honored to be joining the spectacular ‘Casualty’ family as a shiny new paramedic! I’m so excited to portray this transgender, non-binary, salty but fiercely compassionate character and hope they are not only well-received, but also a...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells ‘Pursuit Of Love’ And ‘Time’ To HBO Max LatAm In Premium Content Deal

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Fussell Named CEO of BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the production and sales arm of the BBC, has a new — official — boss. In a move that was widely expected, Tom Fussell, who has been interim CEO since September 2020 when then-head Tim Davie was appointed to the top BBC role of director general, has now been formally appointed BBC Studios boss. As CEO, Fussell will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of BBC Studios’ global expansion plans, as well as, according to the BBC “continuing to deepen employee engagement and wellbeing; putting diversity and inclusion at the heart of BBC Studios; and embedding sustainability throughout the company.” Fussell...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Mediawan Takes ‘For The Record’ Rights; NENT Group Boards ‘North Sea Connection’; Pluto TV BBC Studios Deal; Czech Oscar Submission – Global Briefs

Mediawan takes ‘For The Record’ rights EXCLUSIVE: Canadian distributor Mediawan has taken worldwide distribution and European/LatAm format rights for For The Record, CBC Gem’s shortform comedy from Suits actor Julian De Zotti. Mediawan will take the comedy, which stars De Zotti alongside The Expanses’ Anna Hopkins, on the road following this week’s Mipcom. The show had its international premiere earlier this year at SXSW and features an interconnected cast of characters who are brought together in each episode by a song from Universal Music’s back catalogue. Mediawan’s move is “part of a larger effort of Canadian content and its creators to cross borders and find...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Terminator 2,’ ‘Basic Instinct’ to Return to Studiocanal Distribution Portfolio as NBCUniversal Deal Ends – Global Bulletin

CATALOG In January of 2022, Studiocanal is set to regain distribution rights to more than 200 high-profile feature films, ending its long-term distribution deal with NBCUniversal, and will be adding the films to its current catalog of prestige titles available to TV and SVOD players. Key names among the returning titles take in Carolco films “Terminator 2,” the “Rambo” trilogy and “Basic Instinct”; Working Title comedies “Love Actually” and the “Bridget Jones” and “Johnny English” films; as well as American classics including “The Elephant Man,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate” and “The Outsiders.” Several high-profile European titles are also included...
MOVIES
Variety

MGM Television, Germany’s Tresor Sign First-Look Deal for Global Formats (EXCLUSIVE)

Tresor, a leading German production banner owned by Keshet International, has signed an exclusive first-look deal with MGM Television’s global division to access its non-scripted formats in Germany. Under the one-year deal, which kicks off this month, Tresor will get an exclusive window on all new non-scripted formats in MGM’s Global Formats catalogue. The two company have collaborated before on MGM’s “Generation Gap.” Tresor produced the four-part German adaptation, titled “Das Ist Mein Zeit – Die Generationenshow” (“This is My Time – The Generation Show”) for WDR, the regional free-to-air TV network operating in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. “Following the success...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘The Head’ Season 2 in Pre-Production at The Mediapro Studio (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based The Mediapro Studio, the high-end drama production-distrubution arm of media giant Mediapro, has kicked off pre-production on Season 2 of “The Head,” whose first season was a massive global hit for the company which has already released in 90 countries. Continuing with the show’s key themes of isolation and the struggle between good and evil, often highlighting the grey areas in between, Season 2 will relocate from the South Pole to an ocean freighter on a scientific mission. Set at a remote polar research station in the dark of winter, “The Head” Season 1 utilized tricks of time and perspective to...
TV SERIES
Variety

Rome MIA Market Chief Lucia Milazzotto on Becoming ‘The Home’ of European Film, TV Projects (EXCLUSIVE)

Rome’s new-concept MIA Market, which had the rare distinction of holding a physical edition last year – albeit with an online component — has unsurprisingly succeeded in luring a robust group of international industry heavyweights, including a copious  U.S. contingent, for its upcoming Oct. 13-17 seventh edition. They are also boasting a 30% increase in completed films screening on its film market side. MIA director Lucia Milazzotto spoke to Variety about why her vision for an informal mart encompassing TV series, feature films and documentaries in early stages is getting more traction in the current market landscape. Edited excerpts. There is plenty...
MOVIES
AFP

Streaming wars heat up

World domination is no longer the preserve of evil dictators and Bond villains. Today it is streaming platforms that are engaged in an increasingly expensive battle for control of the world's eyeballs. HBO Max is the latest to launch an offensive. Debuting in the US last year, it is coming to six European territories this month, 21 more by the end of 2022, and plans to be in 190 countries by 2026.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

