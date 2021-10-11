CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y: The Last Man recap: Wrong turns

By Nick Schager
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the crumbling world of Y: The Last Man, it's just about impossible to keep things hidden. As Yorick, Agent 355, and Dr. Mann make their way toward the West Coast in the series' seventh episode ("My Mother Saw a Monkey"), even more people learn about their secret — including enemies in Washington, D.C.

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 6

Government agents arrive in Boston, in pursuit of Agent 355. Dr. Mann, Agent 355, and Yorick stop in the woods for a rest so Yorick can pee. Dr. Mann asks if they can call it a night, but 355 wants to keep going. Yorick comes upon an outdoor ceremony where attendees bring candles and walk in circles to honor the great dead men. Women sing an ethereal version of Radiohead's "Karma Police."
Ready to catch up on 'Y: The Last Man'? Here's how it compares with the comics

As the story progresses, "Y: The Last Man" — set in a world where Yorick Brown and his pet monkey Ampersand are the only Y chromosome-bearing survivors of a mysterious, global catastrophe — increasingly explores how the surviving officials of a politically polarized U.S. government handle the apocalyptic event. In...
How Y: The Last Man’s creative team has subverted familiar trans stories

One of the biggest questions circling around FX’s TV adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s Y: The Last Man was how it would update a 20-year-old story about gender for a less gender-essentialist era. The first issue of the comic introduces a cataclysm that abruptly kills off all men and male animals on Earth, except two: New York escape artist Yorick and his Capuchin monkey Ampersand. The story never much addresses how the event affects people outside the simplest gender binary — for instance, the comic mentions transsexuality only in passing, and in regressive, derogatory terms.
