Two midstate banks have merged. Last month GNB Financial Services Inc., the holding company of The Gratz Bank merged with and into Linkbancorp Inc., the holding company of Linkbank, which merged with and into The Gratz Bank. As a result of the mergers on Sept. 28, Linkbancorp is the parent company of The Gratz Bank, which will also operate as Linkbank, a division of The Gratz Bank.

GRATZ, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO