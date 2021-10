Novak Djokovic is without any doubt one of the biggest names not only in tennis but in sports globally. His feats on the tennis courts have brought him laurels, records and worldwide fame. Djokovic along with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are called the ‘Big-3 of Tennis‘ for their sheer dominance in the past 2 decades combining for a total of 60 Grand Slam titles from the 73 Slams that have been contested.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO